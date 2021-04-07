Freelance Graphic Designer

Job Details

Our agency is looking to add a few more key partnerships with great designers to our team so that we can further increase our design services capacity, the speed of turnaround on various projects and the awesome-ness of our deliverables. We'd be excited to partner with you if you are:

Great at collaborating with a team of top-notch creative and technical minds Capable of originating beautiful design in a fast paced setting Strong at high-level communication in real time

We work with our contractors as true partners, integrating them with our permanent team in the most efficient manner possible. This position provides a rewarding opportunity to work with an established, innovative, full-service marketing and advertising firm located in Portland, Oregon.

Some examples of what we are working on: