Freelance Graphic Designer

Our agency is looking to add a few more key partnerships with great designers to our team so that we can further increase our design services capacity, the speed of turnaround on various projects and the awesome-ness of our deliverables. We'd be excited to partner with you if you are:

  1. Great at collaborating with a team of top-notch creative and technical minds
  2. Capable of originating beautiful design in a fast paced setting
  3. Strong at high-level communication in real time

We work with our contractors as true partners, integrating them with our permanent team in the most efficient manner possible. This position provides a rewarding opportunity to work with an established, innovative, full-service marketing and advertising firm located in Portland, Oregon. 

Some examples of what we are working on:

  1. HTML5 digital banner ads
  2. Digital campaign landing pages
  3. Website design
  4. Graphics for use in video and print
  5. Branding refresh projects
Edge
Job Type
Freelance
Location
Portland, Oregon
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Apr 07, 2021
