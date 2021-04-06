Senior UX Designer
Concentric Sky is looking for excellent people to add to our team!
We are looking for intelligent people who are passionate about technology, detail-oriented, and capable of working in a fast-paced and collaborative environment. We are a collaborative group of relaxed, cool people who share a love for technology and the positive impact it's having on our world. We offer a fantastic work environment with lots of perks, flexibility, freedom, and a full benefits package. See why we love Concentric Sky.
Concentric Sky is the award-winning developer of Badgr. We’ve also designed and built over 300 custom software solutions for prominent organizations around the world. Our products are known for intuitive ease-of-use and exceptional back-end engineering.
Trusted by over 12,000 organizations spanning 100 countries, Badgr helps organizations design branded learning ecosystems that support their communities with skills-based digital credentials, stackable learning pathways, and portable learner records — and connect their learning experiences across institutional boundaries.
Job Overview:
We are looking for an experienced UX designer to join the growing team that supports Badgr, our digital badging product. You’ll be responsible for shaping the user experience throughout the design and development process — leading UX design and research for each release, improvement, and new feature. You’ll work collaboratively with other UX designers, content and accessibility specialists, UI designers, front-end developers, engineers, QA, and product management.
We're looking for candidates who are local, or who have a proven success record working remotely with highly collaborative teams.
Job Responsibilities:
You’ll support Badgr product and design decision-making by
- planning and conducting user research to elicit pain points and opportunities to exceed expectations, and to inform team decision-making
- helping Badgr stakeholders and team members define high-level goals and project requirements
- interpreting qualitative user feedback and behavioral data to inform improvements to existing experiences
- Crafting personas, journey maps, storyboards, and other research artifacts to offer insightful ways to meet user needs and client goals
- Applying critical, user-focused decision-making and design thinking to establish a consistent and pleasant experience for all Badgr users
- Evaluating existing Badgr experiences and offering success metrics and improvements to achieve them
You’ll design and deliver excellent experiences for Badgr by
- advocating for excellent experience throughout the Badgr platform
- creating workflows and story or capability maps to communicate high-level organization and detailed interactions
- contributing to the Badgr Design System and using it in your work
- building wireframes and creating prototypes of web-based and mobile applications
- conducting usability testing on prototypes to reveal potential experience risks as well as opportunities for improvement
- working with Badgr UX teammates to organize and accomplish stories and tasks
Skillset and Mindset:
All the while you’ll demonstrate your ability to
- lead Badgr toward a good experience for the people it serves
- submerge complexity so users don’t see or interact with it
- adapt processes and deliverables to meet the needs of the team
- give, receive, and apply constructive feedback
- understand the business metrics that matter to Badgr and use them to evaluate proposed experiences
- work on multiple improvements while keeping an eye on the macro- and micro-level details
- exceed expectations on deliverable quality
- stay up-to-date on industry developments
- operate within an agile design and development process
- respect and work around engineering constraints
- use design and prototyping tools including Figma and Lucidchart
Compensation & Benefits:
Compensation is based on your experience. We offer great perks and benefits including generously flexible work schedules, paid time off including paid parental leave, excellent health, dental, and vision insurance plans, employer-paid short term disability and life insurance, a 401k, and an FSA!
If you are an innovator and want an excellent opportunity to put your skills to work, learn some new ones, and be part of a cutting-edge team, please send us your resume. No phone calls, please.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Concentric Sky, Inc., is an equal opportunity employer. Candidates must be eligible to work in the United States.