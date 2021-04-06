Senior UX Designer

Job Details

Concentric Sky is looking for excellent people to add to our team!

We are looking for intelligent people who are passionate about technology, detail-oriented, and capable of working in a fast-paced and collaborative environment. We are a collaborative group of relaxed, cool people who share a love for technology and the positive impact it's having on our world. We offer a fantastic work environment with lots of perks, flexibility, freedom, and a full benefits package. See why we love Concentric Sky.

Concentric Sky is the award-winning developer of Badgr. We’ve also designed and built over 300 custom software solutions for prominent organizations around the world. Our products are known for intuitive ease-of-use and exceptional back-end engineering.

Trusted by over 12,000 organizations spanning 100 countries, Badgr helps organizations design branded learning ecosystems that support their communities with skills-based digital credentials, stackable learning pathways, and portable learner records — and connect their learning experiences across institutional boundaries.

Job Overview:

We are looking for an experienced UX designer to join the growing team that supports Badgr, our digital badging product. You’ll be responsible for shaping the user experience throughout the design and development process — leading UX design and research for each release, improvement, and new feature. You’ll work collaboratively with other UX designers, content and accessibility specialists, UI designers, front-end developers, engineers, QA, and product management.

We're looking for candidates who are local, or who have a proven success record working remotely with highly collaborative teams.

Job Responsibilities:

You’ll support Badgr product and design decision-making by

planning and conducting user research to elicit pain points and opportunities to exceed expectations, and to inform team decision-making

helping Badgr stakeholders and team members define high-level goals and project requirements

interpreting qualitative user feedback and behavioral data to inform improvements to existing experiences

Crafting personas, journey maps, storyboards, and other research artifacts to offer insightful ways to meet user needs and client goals

Applying critical, user-focused decision-making and design thinking to establish a consistent and pleasant experience for all Badgr users

Evaluating existing Badgr experiences and offering success metrics and improvements to achieve them

You’ll design and deliver excellent experiences for Badgr by

advocating for excellent experience throughout the Badgr platform

creating workflows and story or capability maps to communicate high-level organization and detailed interactions

contributing to the Badgr Design System and using it in your work

building wireframes and creating prototypes of web-based and mobile applications

conducting usability testing on prototypes to reveal potential experience risks as well as opportunities for improvement

working with Badgr UX teammates to organize and accomplish stories and tasks

Skillset and Mindset:

All the while you’ll demonstrate your ability to

lead Badgr toward a good experience for the people it serves

submerge complexity so users don’t see or interact with it

adapt processes and deliverables to meet the needs of the team

give, receive, and apply constructive feedback

understand the business metrics that matter to Badgr and use them to evaluate proposed experiences

work on multiple improvements while keeping an eye on the macro- and micro-level details

exceed expectations on deliverable quality

stay up-to-date on industry developments

operate within an agile design and development process

respect and work around engineering constraints

use design and prototyping tools including Figma and Lucidchart

Compensation & Benefits:

Compensation is based on your experience. We offer great perks and benefits including generously flexible work schedules, paid time off including paid parental leave, excellent health, dental, and vision insurance plans, employer-paid short term disability and life insurance, a 401k, and an FSA!

If you are an innovator and want an excellent opportunity to put your skills to work, learn some new ones, and be part of a cutting-edge team, please send us your resume. No phone calls, please.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Concentric Sky, Inc., is an equal opportunity employer. Candidates must be eligible to work in the United States.