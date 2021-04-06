Job Details

We're looking for an experienced full-time digital designer to join our team and help shape the future of tech companies around the world. You will work closely with our Creative Director to design products, websites and accompanying graphics.

You need to be able to:

Use Figma

Work from a structure to produce a fully designed website and prototype

Think strategically and methodically when designing new UI/UX

Take the creative lead on projects

Be a team player, we're all in this together

Talk to clients and articulate your ideas

Sweat the small stuff. Details matter

Work independently

Learn and refine your craft

Organise your schedule and deliver on time

Document your process for others to follow

You're a superstar if:

Bring designs to life with motion (After Effects/Principle etc)

Benefits & Perks:

Flexible hours (we hate the commuting rush too)

Option to work remotely

Your birthday off (unless you want to spend it with us!)

Spotify/Netflix/Apple Music subscription on us — you choose

Professional development opportunities

About Together

Together is a full-service agency focused based in London. We help tech startups punch above their size. We build friendships with our clients and are meticulous about the details.