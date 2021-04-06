Job Details
Digital Designer
We're looking for an experienced full-time digital designer to join our team and help shape the future of tech companies around the world. You will work closely with our Creative Director to design products, websites and accompanying graphics.
You need to be able to:
- Use Figma
- Work from a structure to produce a fully designed website and prototype
- Think strategically and methodically when designing new UI/UX
- Take the creative lead on projects
- Be a team player, we're all in this together
- Talk to clients and articulate your ideas
- Sweat the small stuff. Details matter
- Work independently
- Learn and refine your craft
- Organise your schedule and deliver on time
- Document your process for others to follow
You're a superstar if:
- Bring designs to life with motion (After Effects/Principle etc)
Benefits & Perks:
- Flexible hours (we hate the commuting rush too)
- Option to work remotely
- Your birthday off (unless you want to spend it with us!)
- Spotify/Netflix/Apple Music subscription on us — you choose
- Professional development opportunities
About Together
Together is a full-service agency focused based in London. We help tech startups punch above their size. We build friendships with our clients and are meticulous about the details.