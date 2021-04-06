Job Details
Product Design Manager
The Job
Elevate the design and ideation process of the Product Design team, lead B/R's mobile apps into its next chapter.
The Daily
- You'll promote an environment of design-led thinking and creativity; getting hands-on with your team to unlock unique and forward-looking ideas and solutions
- You'll adapt the design process and working style for yourself and the team to allow for each new project to be solved in the best and efficient way possible that results in high-quality work
- You'll advocate for the team and their ideas with x-functional partners and stakeholders; You're a good listener but also a persuasive storyteller with a point of view to change minds and opinions
- You'll mentor and inspire x-functional partners from product to engineering on the design and ideation process; not afraid to push back on a deadline out or pushing the team to meet a deadline as well
- You'll translate abstract ideas and ambiguous requirements into tangible and clear deliverables for your team
The Essentials
- A solid understanding of the design AND idea generation process that can foster innovation or forward-looking solutions
- Manages stress and adversity in a positive, constructive manner during difficult situations and tight deadlines
- Strong design advocacy skills to prioritize constructive feedback from x-functional partners and designers
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal; change communication method and style to speak to different audiences and their needs
- Excellent multitasking skills with the ability to manage several projects at any one time
- Stays abreast of current design trends and technologies; strong understanding of iOS and Android patterns/guidelines
- Makes the calendar work for you, not the other way around; takes ownership of their day and priorities
- Transparent, prompt, and collaborative
- You are passionate about design and excited about Bleacher Report. Nobody checks every box so, please apply if you are excited about this opportunity:
- You have 6-8+ years of product design experience (preferably on mobile).
- You have 2+ years of leading or managing teams of 3 or more product designers
- You have a diverse portfolio of creative design work executed by yourself or teams you've led
- Proven track record of shipped work with real outcomes and metrics
- Bachelor's degree in Design or a related field preferred
Perks & Benefits
- People First Management Philosophy
- Work with a humble and diverse team
- Unlimited PTO
- Access to Mental Health Resources
- Dedicated Learning Budgets e.g. Conferences, Workshops, Books, Etc.
- Competitive Salaries
- Access to top of the line equipment
- 401k + Company Matching!
- Dental/Healthcare/Vision/Flexible Spending Accounts
- Commuter and Remote Benefits
- 50% off AT&T Phone, Cable, and Internet Services
- Free or steeply discounted streaming services e.g., HBO MAX and AT&T TV