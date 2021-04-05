Job Details

NationBuilder is seeking a visually oriented UI engineer with a strong command of React, HTML, and CSS. You will be a co-owner of Radius, the NationBuilder product pattern library, and be responsible for translating design requirements into functional and polished user interfaces across the NationBuilder product. You will also be responsible for the maintenance and nurturing of NationBuilder’s stock website theme templates, used by hundreds of thousands of websites around the world. This is a remote position (within the U.S.)

This is an excellent position for someone who thrives working in creative environments. You should have experience hacking existing frameworks, and have no problem building your own. You will report directly to the VP of Design.

NationBuilder offers everyone the technology and community infrastructure to power organizations, movements, and campaigns. Our customers range from nonprofits and political parties, to corporations and individuals just getting started - essentially anyone who’s building a community of people to make something happen in the world. To learn more about NationBuilder, read our mission, beliefs and values.

We are looking for someone who...

Has a strong command of HTML/CSS/JavaScript, cross-browser development, and writes semantic, scalable code.

Has experience creating React components, writing tests, and delivering delightful user experiences through their command of JavaScript.

Has experience building out polished, functional user interfaces in web applications

Has experience working on website themes and a familiarity with Bootstrap

Is strongly visually oriented and precise in code, communication, and documentation.

Is a pragmatic problem solver, knowing how to find the middle ground between "perfect, but takes forever to code" and "fixes it now, but nobody will ever be able to understand what I did."

Is a clear and concise communicator with excellent collaboration skills.

Is humble, passionate about personal growth, and would rather be “better” than “right.”

Proactively seeks out feedback and welcomes it as an opportunity to grow.

Has a strong work ethic, a quick learner and is willing to work with a fast-paced team.

Apply

To apply, submit your resume, a link to your portfolio or recent work, and tell us why you're a good fit for the job in 280 characters or less (like a tweet, but you don't have to actually tweet it)!

NationBuilder is an equal opportunity employer and we value inclusion. We are committed to finding talent that is not determined on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.