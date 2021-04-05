Job Details

Imarc is seeking an enthusiastic and detail-oriented entry-level designer to provide thoughtful and flexible solutions for some of our most ambitious and long-standing clients. We are open to remote employees located throughout the United States able to work within an hour of our East Coast working hours (9-6pm), or to have you work at our Amesbury, MA, office (post-pandemic).





Responsibilities and Duties:

Work with senior art directors and the rest of your team to translate approved wireframes into design compositions.

Understand design and typographic fundamentals.

Produce user interface designs for desktop and mobile web platforms, as well as playing to the strengths of what is possible with HTML/CSS, and current web technologies.

Create said designs with modern design programs within the Adobe Creative Suite.

Ability to extend existing design concepts and systems into thoughtful new work.

Give and take constructive criticism to/from others in the creative department.

Prepare assets and designs for hand-off to front-end engineers.

Follow creative work through the production process to ensure accurate translation of designs into reality by participating in the Imarc testing and quality assurance process.

Assist with content formatting and import on key sites.

Collaborate on occasion with Imarc's sales and marketing teams on campaigns and social media posts.





Reports To:

The Production Designer will report to Senior Art Directors and Creative Director.





Qualifications:

1 - 3 years of industry experience as a hands-on creative designer

(and the portfolio to showcase it)

Strong working knowledge of the Adobe Creative Suite

(Photoshop, XD, Illustrator, and InDesign.)

Keen attention to detail and quality of work.

Comfortable collaborating, explaining, and defending decisions appropriately.

Basic understanding of HTML/CSS and current web technologies.

Familiarity with the concept of design systems and components is a plus.









Apply if you:

Are detail-oriented and accountable.

Can take the thread of an idea and run with it.

Consider yourself honest and trustworthy.

Are able to balance form and function.

Never settle for your present level of achievement.

Enjoy collaborating and providing value to our clients.

Live in the United States.





What Imarc Offers:

This is a great opportunity to work with other designers, UX professionals, and developers in a highly collaborative and quality-focused environment. You'll be working on a team responsible for producing incredible work for some of our most established clients. We're a stable agency that's been around for over 20 years. We've grown slowly and steadily with very low employee turnover. We've even been voted one of Inc. Magazine's best workplaces a couple of times!





We also offer lots of tangible benefits that you're probably interested in: