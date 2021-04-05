Production Designer
Imarc is seeking an enthusiastic and detail-oriented entry-level designer to provide thoughtful and flexible solutions for some of our most ambitious and long-standing clients. We are open to remote employees located throughout the United States able to work within an hour of our East Coast working hours (9-6pm), or to have you work at our Amesbury, MA, office (post-pandemic).
Responsibilities and Duties:
- Work with senior art directors and the rest of your team to translate approved wireframes into design compositions.
- Understand design and typographic fundamentals.
- Produce user interface designs for desktop and mobile web platforms, as well as playing to the strengths of what is possible with HTML/CSS, and current web technologies.
- Create said designs with modern design programs within the Adobe Creative Suite.
- Ability to extend existing design concepts and systems into thoughtful new work.
- Give and take constructive criticism to/from others in the creative department.
- Prepare assets and designs for hand-off to front-end engineers.
- Follow creative work through the production process to ensure accurate translation of designs into reality by participating in the Imarc testing and quality assurance process.
- Assist with content formatting and import on key sites.
- Collaborate on occasion with Imarc's sales and marketing teams on campaigns and social media posts.
Reports To:
The Production Designer will report to Senior Art Directors and Creative Director.
Qualifications:
- 1 - 3 years of industry experience as a hands-on creative designer
- (and the portfolio to showcase it)
- Strong working knowledge of the Adobe Creative Suite
- (Photoshop, XD, Illustrator, and InDesign.)
- Keen attention to detail and quality of work.
- Comfortable collaborating, explaining, and defending decisions appropriately.
- Basic understanding of HTML/CSS and current web technologies.
- Familiarity with the concept of design systems and components is a plus.
Apply if you:
- Are detail-oriented and accountable.
- Can take the thread of an idea and run with it.
- Consider yourself honest and trustworthy.
- Are able to balance form and function.
- Never settle for your present level of achievement.
- Enjoy collaborating and providing value to our clients.
- Live in the United States.
What Imarc Offers:
This is a great opportunity to work with other designers, UX professionals, and developers in a highly collaborative and quality-focused environment. You'll be working on a team responsible for producing incredible work for some of our most established clients. We're a stable agency that's been around for over 20 years. We've grown slowly and steadily with very low employee turnover. We've even been voted one of Inc. Magazine's best workplaces a couple of times!
We also offer lots of tangible benefits that you're probably interested in:
- Paid vacation and personal time
- Attractive benefits package including health and dental coverage
- Company-sponsored retirement plan
- A nice work environment with your favorite Mac, PC, or Linux laptop; standing desks; friendly co-workers