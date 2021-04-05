Job Details

Company Introduction

Spring is a social good network for the benefit and welfare of animals. We are building a video-content focused platform for passionate animal owners and advocates to engage with, and amplify the work of animal rescues, welfare organizations and community initiatives.

We are a fully funded for-profit start up in the early phases of product and platform development. As an early member of our team, you will have a massive opportunity to influence the growth of our company. We will measure our company’s success both financially and also by quantifiable results such as animals rescued and adopted, spay/neuter participation, reduction in euthanasia, volunteerism and donations raised for non-profits.

Job Description

Spring is looking for a UI/UX Product Designer who will serve as the ultimate advocate for Spring’s global users. In this role, you will define, create, and iterate on engaging and cohesive mobile experiences that delight our users and advance our business objectives. Most importantly, because we are at the early stage of product development, you will have instrumental input in the complete UI/UX of the product.

This position requires a passionate, creative, analytical, and motivated self-starter who understands the importance of putting the customer first and mobile best practices and accessibility at the top of mind.

Our ideal candidate will deliver detailed specs, standards, process flows, wireframes, and prototypes with precision and attention to detail, while working with all functions within the company. Come prepared for a highly collaborative and fast-paced creative environment!

Responsibilities

You will work with Spring’s Product and Engineering teams as a key cross-functional team member who is leading the charge on building the simplest and most engaging mobile app in our space. You will help develop our product design language, design system, and implement designs for all of our major product flows. You will rely heavily on both qualitative feedback and quantitative data to drive improvements. You will turn your insights into delightful products in a creative environment that requires proven leadership skills and the ability to execute a creative vision rapidly.

More responsibilities in detail:

Create wireframes and final UI for all flows and screens in our mobile app and on our website

Establish and maintain a consistent UX and visual standard, and brand identity across all Spring digital entities

Collaborate with product managers and functional business stakeholders to define design requirements for new and improved features and experiences

Create a design system that allows for rapid iteration

Synthesize input from users and data alike to improve the user experience

Stay up to date on current industry trends and market conditions

Coordinate with other product managers and engineers to ensure

Present product design ideas to cross-functional teams and senior leadership

Requirements:

An innate passion for animals and our company's mission.

Proven experience in all phases of the design process including user research, wireframing, prototyping, visual design, interaction design, and usability testing

An intuitive eye for customer needs beyond the obvious and with a focus on both function and aesthetic

5+ years of experience with Figma, Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, and InVision/InVision Studio

Excellent attention to detail

Ability to collaborate with cross-functional team members

Ability to collect and interpret both qualitative and quantitative feedback

A well-rounded portfolio of client work, demonstrating a strong understanding of client objectives

Ability to effectively communicate and persuade around design concepts

Passion for design; not satisfied with the status quo and always thinking of ways to improve

Creative problem-solving skills

Dynamic, creative personality, effective at engaging and influencing a variety of audiences

Provide assistance to engineers when needed

Recommend new tools and technologies by staying abreast of the latest trends and techniques

Knowledge of best practices, including web accessibility, prototyping, agile development, and lean design methodologies

Strong organizational and communication skills, along with acute attention to detail

What We Give:

Company Ownership: Employee Equity Allocation

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

Future: 401K with company matching

A generous DTO policy + 10 paid annual holidays + one floating holiday

Volunteer time off - opportunities to volunteer with Community Organizations

Work from Home policy with generous home office allotment

policy with generous home office allotment Flexible office hours

Massive Growth Opportunities and a long term career

Casual and comfortable work environment

Fun Company Events

EEO Statement: Spring is an equal opportunity employer, committed to intentional anti-racism in all areas of our organization and will consider qualified applicants with criminal histories. Our diverse backgrounds, perspectives, identities, and talents help us thrive!



