Web Designer - 2 Month Engagement

Seafair Miami seeks a web designer to assist our organization with a completely new web design for a new website.

Here is a link to view the new site wireframes

https://www.figma.com/file/yMqJ3VwXPNKZgmy36TqaJn/Seafair-Website-Wireframe?node-id=0%3A1





Here is a link to our new corporate brand design

https://www.keepandshare.com/doc12/252448/sf-presentation-3-4-3-pdf-2-6-meg?da=y





We are looking to begin right away and anticipate that this is roughly a 20 hours per week engagement for two months.