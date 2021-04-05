All Jobs
Job Details

Web Designer - 2 Month Engagement

Copy

Seafair Miami seeks a web designer to assist our organization with a completely new web design for a new website.

Here is a link to view the new site wireframes

https://www.figma.com/file/yMqJ3VwXPNKZgmy36TqaJn/Seafair-Website-Wireframe?node-id=0%3A1


Here is a link to our new corporate brand design

https://www.keepandshare.com/doc12/252448/sf-presentation-3-4-3-pdf-2-6-meg?da=y


We are looking to begin right away and anticipate that this is roughly a 20 hours per week engagement for two months.

Apply for this position
Seafair Miami
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Contract
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Apr 05, 2021
You might also like
  1. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Remote Designers
Apply for this position