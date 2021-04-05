Product Designer (Design Systems)

Job Details

As a Product Designer at CoinMarketCap, you will help craft the future of mobile through a deep understanding of our users, data and the market. As a design team member, you'll have the opportunity to support additional product initiatives while working with team members responsible for product, growth and engineering.

We are looking for someone with a passion for design and experience to work closely with our cross-functional design and development teams, to deliver products that not only stand out in the market but work as useful and powerful tools for our millions of users.

**This is a 3 month contract position with the opportunity to become a full-time role.





What do you get to do in this role?

- Solve complex data flows and simplify processes to deliver impactful experiences for the end users

- Designing beautiful, simple, innovative, and intuitive interactions and flows across both web and mobile;

- You will be responsible for screen designs, prototypes, customer journey maps, high fidelity assets and detailed specifications;

- Work hand-in-hand with engineers throughout implementation to ensure a highest-quality release

- Creating / Maintaining Design System to allow product and engineering teams to be most effective in building user experiences

- Review the performance of the release and identify learnings

- Conduct user research to create personas and test concepts

- Solve challenging UX problems in creative ways

- Ensure compliance with company policies & procedures, and support company mission, values, and standards of ethics and integrity

- Liaise with our brand team to ensure products across the CoinMarketCap ecosystem have a consistent brand experience

- As part of a small team, you'll have a big voice.





Job Requirements:

- 4+ years experience working on complex products

**- Knowledge of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain space**

**- Strong portfolio which showcases your strengths in UX Design and products you designed that have been shipped, including two different case studies**

- You have mastered the user-centered design process

- Familiarity with all facets of UX design such as information architecture, interaction design and visual design

- You have the ability to integrate qualitative and quantitative data into design work

- You have the knowledge of technical constraints, optimization and implementation

- You can communicate ideas and concepts effectively, with technical and non technical team members

- You’re always open to constructive feedback and always willing to learn smarter ways of working

- Strong communication skills with the ability to articulate and present ideas

- Experience with Fintech & Crypto would be an advantage but isn’t essential





Pluses:

• Animation / motion graphics knowledge and skills

• Visual Design skills

• Prior experience working in a start-up

• Knowledge and experience with HTML&CSS