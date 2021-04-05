Product Designer (Design Systems)
As a Product Designer at CoinMarketCap, you will help craft the future of mobile through a deep understanding of our users, data and the market. As a design team member, you'll have the opportunity to support additional product initiatives while working with team members responsible for product, growth and engineering.
We are looking for someone with a passion for design and experience to work closely with our cross-functional design and development teams, to deliver products that not only stand out in the market but work as useful and powerful tools for our millions of users.
**This is a 3 month contract position with the opportunity to become a full-time role.
What do you get to do in this role?
- Solve complex data flows and simplify processes to deliver impactful experiences for the end users
- Designing beautiful, simple, innovative, and intuitive interactions and flows across both web and mobile;
- You will be responsible for screen designs, prototypes, customer journey maps, high fidelity assets and detailed specifications;
- Work hand-in-hand with engineers throughout implementation to ensure a highest-quality release
- Creating / Maintaining Design System to allow product and engineering teams to be most effective in building user experiences
- Review the performance of the release and identify learnings
- Conduct user research to create personas and test concepts
- Solve challenging UX problems in creative ways
- Ensure compliance with company policies & procedures, and support company mission, values, and standards of ethics and integrity
- Liaise with our brand team to ensure products across the CoinMarketCap ecosystem have a consistent brand experience
- As part of a small team, you'll have a big voice.
Job Requirements:
- 4+ years experience working on complex products
**- Knowledge of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain space**
**- Strong portfolio which showcases your strengths in UX Design and products you designed that have been shipped, including two different case studies**
- You have mastered the user-centered design process
- Familiarity with all facets of UX design such as information architecture, interaction design and visual design
- You have the ability to integrate qualitative and quantitative data into design work
- You have the knowledge of technical constraints, optimization and implementation
- You can communicate ideas and concepts effectively, with technical and non technical team members
- You’re always open to constructive feedback and always willing to learn smarter ways of working
- Strong communication skills with the ability to articulate and present ideas
- Experience with Fintech & Crypto would be an advantage but isn’t essential
Pluses:
• Animation / motion graphics knowledge and skills
• Visual Design skills
• Prior experience working in a start-up
• Knowledge and experience with HTML&CSS