Senior Product Designer

Job Details

About Doppler

We are helping make developers around the world more productive while also improving their security. We strive to be in every developer's toolkit and want you to have the career of your life while helping us get there. We invest in and support curious, mission-minded people who are committed to solving some of the toughest developer problems.

You’ll be joining an exceptionally lean, supportive, and fast-moving team of self-starter individuals, where being a major part of the story behind one of the most ambitious endeavors allows you to carve out your own significant contribution efforts. Plus, we are backed by some of the world’s best investors and entrepreneurs.

Doppler is growing fast and we encourage you to apply if you’re excited in joining us with prominent skin in the game as a critical hire of this exciting, enduring journey. If your experiences don’t exactly align with the job description, don’t fret — we are always open to applications that don’t perfectly match. Feel free to attach a note and let us know what makes you stand out, and what made you decide to take the non-traditional path.

The Role

Developers are window shoppers. The designs they see deeply influence the choices they make. The first thing a developer sees is the experience Doppler creates for them. We are looking for a Senior Designer who can help us change a fundamental piece of a developer's life, managing their secrets. Similar to passwords, developer secrets unlock the services they use that power their apps. The daily pain they feel from managing these secrets grows exponentially as they use more services and their teams grow. Doppler plays a unique role in their story by not just relieving the pain but also making them more secure along the way.

As Doppler's first designer, you will be responsible for designing both the brand and product experience. The user experience you create will be integral to our product offering and have a deep impact on everything we ship to our fast-growing user base. You will be ground zero for design at Doppler. From the brand we develop to the team we build, your choices will directly impact our story.

Core Requirements

A love for your craft with a curiosity and passion to constantly learn new things

2+ years of experience in a senior role

2 years of experience designing for SaaS/technical products

User experience focused with data-driven decisions

Build high-quality designs from scratch

Build a well-organized style guide from scratch

Very comfortable with Figma/Sketch

Bonus Points

Experience with Webflow

Experience with designing large scale applications

Experience designing for developers

Benefits

Premium health insurance (medical, dental, vision)

Guilt-Free Unlimited PTO

Commuter & Ride Share

Relocation Bonus

Learning and Development Stipend

Wealth Advisor

Genuine Friendships

401k

Closing

We know that looking for a new role can be both exciting and time-consuming, and we truly appreciate your effort. Tell us in your cover letter what you're really interested in building and why you want to build it at Doppler - we do love a good story.

Doppler is proud to be an equal employment workplace and affirmative action employer. By valuing inclusion and diversity of all forms, we strictly prohibit and do not discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, citizenship, sexual orientation, status as a protected veteran, or any other legally protected characteristic.