We’re looking for a Senior Product Designer to join the Rewatch Design team. In this role, you’ll work with the team to identify design opportunities and create focused, approachable, and elegant UI for our customers.

You will work directly with our Designer CEO and Engineering team to collaboratively prioritize, iterate, and implement your work to ensure the highest quality product experience.

At Rewatch, our mission is simple: We help teams get more out of video meetings in a way that’s engaging, effective, and secure. We do this with our video platform that uploads and transcribes videos from any source, curates them in organized collections, and connects employees with the most important information instantaneously. Organized, engaging, simple, and searchable - that’s the future of video at work. Today we work with incredible companies like GitHub, Brex, and Envoy to connect their organizations through the power of video, but we’re growing quickly. Come join us!

What You'll Do

Directly influence the product and design direction of the company

Collaborate closely with Engineering to design and build new features

Evaluate and recommend design solutions and guide team decision making

Create high-fidelity prototypes and visuals to express you designs

Maintain a bar of high quality design in the shipped product

Balancing the trade-offs of short term solutions with longer term design goals

Communicate cross-functionally to drive alignment around your design direction

Qualities We Value

Several years of experience designing software

Generalists with solid visual, UI, and coding skills

Comfortable contributing to multiple design projects and prioritizing accordingly

Ability to think complex design problems and identify the highest impact opportunities

Expressing ideas through written words, visuals, and interactive prototyping

Confidence working with HTML & CSS, working within a codebase like Ruby on Rails, and using tools like GitHub

Ability to work remotely on a software team

More About Rewatch

Our last public fundraising was a $2M round led by Semil Shah at Haystack with participation from Kent Goldman at Upside Partnership plus a number of other investors including Sahil Lavingia (CEO, Gumroad), Jason Warner (CTO, GitHub), and Jason Smeale (SVP of Engineering, Zendesk) among others.

