Sr Product Designer

Job Details

About Teamflow

Teamflow is a virtual office helping remote workers feel like a team again.

It shows your video in a bubble on a virtual office floor plan — you can move that bubble around, like in a video game, and only hear people around you.

So your team can hang out in this space, and when you want to chat with someone, you can just walk over to them and say hi, just like you would in real life — no more Zoom-scheduling nightmare.

We came out of stealth in January via a blog post and a TechCrunch exclusive, announced our $3.9M raise from top VCs (including Menlo, Elad Gil, Ron Conway's SV Angel), and started onboarding teams to a product we built in 3 months with a team of 6. We've now just raised an $11M Series A and are expanding the team to build the future of work.

Thousands of companies use us every day, we're seeing amazing engagement and satisfaction on our product, and revenue is ramping up faster and earlier than expected.

We all get along very well, morale runs high, and we're building extremely fast.

The role

As a Senior Product Designer you will craft and refine the experience that our customers use everyday to feel camaraderie with their team. You'll spend a lot of time talking with users understanding their problems and their jobs to be done. You get excited working through product iterations with other designers and developers. You love figuring out how to continuously improve Teamflow.

You will:

Conduct user interviews with existing and future customers and use feedback to inform product outcomes.

Work cross functionally with engineering, product and design to iterate on prototypes and test them with our users.

Design in a fluid startup environment and have the ability to work well with ambiguity or when requirements are in flux.

Continually refine the product and user experience, while advocating for best practices in design.

Work closely with the team to create new concepts through user research and design exploration.

You have:

5+ years of experience working with a product team

Strong attention to detail and a love for product quality

Ability to clearly articulate your reasoning behind design decisions and translate product requirements into easy to use features

Ability to provide constructive feedback and know when to encourage the team to revise or revisit a product area

Expertise in Figma

Benefits

100% remote team — work from anywhere on PST to EST timezone

Health, dental and vision insurance

Competitive salary

Company equity

High-growth opportunity



