Lead UX/UI designer at YC company

Our Story!

At Turing, we’re driven to build software that helps Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies make products that are safer, smarter, and leaner. Our platform uses data, AI, and technology that enable CPG companies to develop best-quality innovative products 10x faster.

Simply put, we are disrupting the 120-year process of developing products. Many of the world’s leading brands use Turing to innovate new products. We’re growing quickly; new customers go on the waitlist. We’re remote-friendly, YC backed+other notable SV investors, and well-funded.

Our customers (few of the world's top 7) say Turing is the fastest way to develop new products. Turing has proven to be the most accurate ML engine.

Founders have decades of domain experience and engineered top 1% ML algorithms. Read more about Turing on TechCrunch, Business Insider, Forbes, and WSJ.

About The Role!

Our goal at Turing software is to design software that puts the user first. We want to delight our users with a 21st century software experience. We focus on ease of use, UX, and design thinking in an industry that has largely been ignored. We’re looking for a product designer who’s consumed with the desire to upgrade enterprise software. This is a chance to make your mark.

Based on your design, the users will make high-stake decisions (generating millions). As the first product designer at Turing, you'll have the opportunity to make an outsized impact on our product, company, and target users. You'll work directly co-founder on the product roadmap.

First three months:

1. Understand user workflow, existing product, and competitive products to create design/UX strategy/roadmap

2. Revisit every element of existing designs and make them better. If required, re-design ground up

3. Find new ways to visualize some of the core features of the platform

4. Streamline the interactions within and between modules

5. Rapidly test and iterate based on customer feedback

Responsibilities

Own all things design - from strategy to execution

Help design early product concepts, flesh out the workflow for the job to be done and related interactions of the features, and create high-fidelity clickable prototypes

Create UI element that makes the complex jobs and workflow look simple

Show complex data in a way that helps to make decisions or achieve the goals

Find new ways through design elements that fundamentally change how users get their job done - specifically encouraging those who often don't like change

Collaborate with engineers to get your creativity and design ideas implemented

