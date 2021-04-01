Job Details

Theorem is looking for a motivated craftsperson to join our global team of 200+ professionals to support our growing distributed services business. We are on a mission to dismantle the traditional consulting ecosystem and replace it with an effective framework for innovation that transforms the way businesses think about and solve problems from the inside out.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Design the future of technology alongside the brightest engineering minds. And best of all, do it from anywhere.

Theorem hires top talent, regardless of location. We empower each employee with extreme ownership of their work, building our people into leaders along the way.

A Digital Product Designer at Theorem leads the UX and UI design of software products with minimal oversight. Designers are part of a cross-functional team that works directly with clients, bringing their vision to life.

Theorem team members receive all the bells and whistles like unlimited vacation, support for healthy lifestyles, education, conferences, annual retreat and many more.

We take pride in having an awesome culture of radically talented individuals. If you have the discipline to match your skills, we will mold you into a diamond. At Theorem, we're committed to all voices being heard across all backgrounds including different genders, ethnicities, races, and orientations.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES

Perform all functions of the product design lifecycle, including research (collaborating with the UX research team), sketches, wireframes, concept designs, end-to-end user flows, interaction design, prototyping, pixel-perfect UI, documentation, accessibility checks, testing/design QA, etc.

Work with other designers and cross-functional team members and rely heavily on both qualitative and quantitative data to make informed decisions.

Articulate, negotiate, and refine design requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers to arrive at the best design solutions

Contribute to product strategy by collaborating with the team to define problems in insightful ways, understanding business needs, and innovating within technical constraints

Design clear, elegant solutions to complex business challenges on a daily basis

Iterate efficiently on designs based on team feedback, customer feedback, and data.

Present design concepts and solutions to your internal product team, as well as to client stakeholders, users, and customers... Clearly explaining the design process, considerations, and how solutions meet business needs. Be the subject matter expert and make recommendations on design solutions based on your expertise. Be the voice in the room that always puts the user first while balancing the needs of the business.

Utilize the product Design System and Figma Component Library to produce new designs and enhance existing ones. Contribute to and help maintain the design systems/component libraries and suggest enhancements.

Ask questions! Seek guidance from your product managers, researchers, other designers as necessary when dealing with complex problems. (It is critical that the designer is comfortable asking questions and seeking design reviews when questions arise to ensure we are designing the optimal experience)

Produce designs that are visually cohesive with other features within the product and anticipate their future. Ensure design quality and cohesion across your product area/feature(s)

Identify cases where existing patterns break down in your work as well as others’ on the project and assess ways to mitigate these issues and strive for holistic product consistency

Provide direct, meaningful feedback to your teammates and others and help them apply it effectively. Focus heavily on critical feedback and radical candor.

Collaborate with user researchers on user interviews and user validation calls. (Often times sitting in calls for context, jotting down notes, offering design insight, asking design-specific research questions, etc. and debriefing with researchers to help synthesize key themes uncovered from calls)

Conduct design QA reviews/audits of existing and new features that have been implemented. Flag quality concerns to the appropriate product team members (engineers, product managers, design lead)

Conduct accessibility tests and audits of existing and new feature UI to ensure meeting all client accessibility standards

Identify collaboration opportunities with other designers, engineers, squads and assess these opportunities with your design lead/product manager on the project.

Work closely with the product team and design leadership to help identify areas of improvement for features, the overall product, and team processes/workflows.

Coordinate with other design team members to ensure consistent and accurate day-to-day communication.

Recommend new tools and technologies by staying abreast of the latest trends and techniques

QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS

Experience designing for longterm, complex features/products from inception to launch (and has experience conducting ongoing data-informed iteration).

Proven expert experience in all phases of the product design process including user research/synthesis, collaborative team white-boarding and brainstorming sessions, user journey maps, wire-framing, end-to-end user flows, prototyping, visual design, interaction design, and usability testing.

A portfolio demonstrating sufficient experience working on large scale enterprise products, specifically web platforms/applications. And case studies demonstrating a strong understanding of client objectives (Web platform experience is crucial because the designer will be working primarily on a web platform in this role/project)

Expert knowledge working in Figma as a primary product design tool (This is crucial because it is what our team uses every day on the project. Using other software would be difficult for our current workflow)

The ability to set design requirements based on information from internal teams and user research.

The ability to be an effective cross-functional problem solver who demonstrates extreme ownership of designs and product features

Can jump in on other designers’ features/designs as needed to collaborate or assist. (A true team player and collaborator from a design perspective)

Experience collaborating with product teams (product managers, engineers, user researchers, other designers) on the vision for features/products and can turn this vision into reality through design.

Strong verbal and written communication skills in 1-on-1 or group scenarios. Must be comfortable presenting and discussing design decisions with the product team, but also with client stakeholders and users.

An uncanny ability to learn quickly and take critical feedback without breaking stride.

A passion for analyzing and understanding complex quantitative data and qualitative insights to inform design decisions

Experience creating design systems/component libraries (in Figma) and maintaining these systems/libraries for consistency. And focuses heavily on consistency throughout the platform when utilizing the design systems/component libraries within feature designs.

A deep understanding of key UI/UX principles, processes, methodologies (deep understanding that extends beyond “how it looks”.)

Experience with testing accessibility of UI and updating components to adhere to client accessibility standards/requirements

Experience conducting design QA audits and documenting inconsistencies in implemented version designs. Checking UI/UX aspects for consistency and documenting inconsistencies to be addressed by engineers.

An ecosystem-centered mindset and approach to design. (This project has many different features that overlap with one another and it is important to maintain consistency and utilize similar patterns throughout to provide users with the most streamlined, intuitive UX)

Strong drive and determination to overcome obstacles in order to make a product successful

A high aptitude for teamwork and open collaboration... Great at proactively asking for feedback by sharing work early and often

An excellent human, exhibiting compassion for your teammates and integrity in your actions and decisions

Dynamic, creative personality, effective at engaging and influencing a variety of audiences and able to effectively communicate and persuade around design concepts

Strong attention to detail/craft in designs and always striving to produce the highest quality deliverables.

Passion for design; not satisfied with the status quo and always thinking of ways to improve







