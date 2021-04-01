Senior Product Design Manager

Job Details

Fivetran is a Forbes Cloud 100 company and on Business Insider's Top 100! We are looking for bright and empathetic individuals to come help shape the future of data backed decision making. Fivetran is on a mission to be an integral part of the Modern Data Stack, and our latest 100MM funding round is helping us do just that!

----

The Role:

We are hiring our first Product Design Manager to lead the product design team at Fivetran. You will report to the Head of Design and play a pivotal part in Fivetran’s mission to “Make data as accessible and reliable as electricity”. Our ideal candidate’s balance of product design experience and knack for talent development will enable them to hit the ground running, leading by example on product projects, leading the design team, and working cross-functionally.

As a manager, you will be responsible for representing the design team’s perspective to cross functional leads and partners in Engineering, Product Management, and internally to the Design team. You'll drive alignment and help connect individual work-streams to our greater mission and business goals. This is a hands-on leadership position; depending on your interests and skills, you may do some product design work as needed or desired.

Fivetran has a positive, diverse, and supportive culture. We appreciate design leaders who are curious, humble, think deeply, speak clearly, and thrive on collaboration and feedback. If this sounds like a good fit for you, send us a nice hello with links to your work and experience. This role will report directly to the Head of Design.

What you’ll do:

Lead a team of product designers focused on Fivetran’s dashboard, onboarding, pricing and billing experience, information architecture, interaction models, and our fledgling design system.

Work with product and engineering and other cross-functional partners to drive design vision, strategy, and turn business objectives into customer centered problems.

Design, guide, and drive collaboration processes.

Set a high bar for quality and help teams ship with that quality, without compromising velocity.

Develop a deep understanding of a dynamic, complex product ecosystem.

Coach, mentor, provide career development, and actionable feedback to your team.

Ensure that projects are properly staffed based on scope, skills and timing.

Recruit and interview new product designers, review incoming candidates, and actively improve our design hiring process.

Required Qualifications:

Demonstrated history guiding a team through the complete lifecycle of complex, large-scale tools that are simple, elegant, and beautiful.

Have the attitude and ability to create the best digital design in the industry.

Proven skills in stakeholder management and visual storytelling.

Strong ability to develop, coach and up level a team to become the next generation of key contributors within the company

Experience leading team workshops and ideation exercises.

Experience with prototyping as a means to explore and convey design solutions.

Preferred Qualifications:

Managed a distributed team

Experience leading design sprints

A nuanced understanding of diverse and inclusive hiring practices



