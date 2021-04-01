Senior UI/UX designer

Job Details

Sweep is a young & dynamic tech Startup here to revolutionise the way businesses can move money and people.





Our mission is to help small and medium-sized businesses completely eliminate the manual and time-consuming expense and travel management processes, so they focus more on growing their businesses.





After raising an initial £400k in 2019 and building our first product (Sweep Expenses) we recently won a £456K grant from the UK Government and secured an additional £250K in funding.





Sweep is now entering its second phase of development and is growing its engineering team to further improve our existing product as well as develop new and powerful financial automation features.





YOU WILL HELP





As our UI and UX designer you will be responsible for creating intuitive and compelling mobile and web interfaces and user experiences for our Travel and Expenses apps and our new Dashboard app which will launch later this year.





Sweep’s technology is built on the Open Banking Framework, and as such requires the end user to connect their bank account(s) to our app. With this come many challenges around educating and building trust in the eyes of the end-user, we also are the first product of its kind on the market so the target client has not been exposed to similar offerings.





We are looking for a designer that has a track record of designing complex and highly secure interfaces, that can address the potential concerns around our technology all while being highly intuitive and fluid.





On a day-to-day basis you’ll be working closely with our development team and product owners to put together wireframes and storyboards to support new features and functionality. You will help to lay the foundation for best practice around UI and UX.

You will also be working closely with our commercial team to help build the Sweep identity and incorporate updates to branding and identity into our product designs.





YOU HAVE





Experience designing highly secure and trustable systems

A good understanding of Open Banking products and the challenges that come with designing them in a way that communicates trust to the end user.

Experience of working with wireframe and storyboard tools

Experience of working with agile methodologies

Familiarity with mobile development platforms including Android and iOS

Familiarity with web development and styling technologies

Track record developing complex, component-oriented applications

Autonomy in your work and ability to reliably estimate design deliverables

An interest in fintech, travel and business services





WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR





Team spirit and strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders

You can work autonomously and take ownership of your tasks

You operate best without lots of admin





THE BENEFITS





A competitive salary and benefits package

Access to all the latest technology and tools that you need

The option to work from home once a week after COVID restrictions have been lifted

Free Sweep Premium subscription

Health Insurance and Pension Plan



