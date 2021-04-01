Job Details

We're looking for our first full-time Product Designer to join our remote and rapidly growing team.

Mainvest is on a mission to revitalize brick & mortar businesses through community investment. Our platform enables local investors to decide which entrepreneurs should have access to capital, rather than big banks and private equity firms. We've facilitated millions of dollars in investment since the beginning of the pandemic and anticipate a surge of brick & mortar business formation and expansion in the coming months.

You will contribute to all aspects of the product which enables communication between investors and businesses, facilitates a large volume of financial transactions, automates regulatory requirements, and more. We deeply value design as key to increasing trust with our users, creating memorable user experiences, and driving business metrics.

What you will do:

Work cross-functionally with our PM, engineers and marketers to solve business challenges

Conduct design research and user testing to inform your process

Design user flows, prototypes, and high-fidelty design comprehensives

Implement and iterate on our design system

Identify areas of improvement for the product and spec new features

Provide quality assurance, working closely with engineers

Occasionally, support the marketing team by designing marketing collateral

Requirements:

Working knowledge of design systems for digital products

Visual design, UI, and interaction design expertise

Ability to implement high fidelity UI/UX comps in Figma

At least two years of experience

Excellent communication skills

Ability to understand and implement HTML & SCSS is a plus

Understanding of javascript and js frameworks (Vue.js) could prove helpful

Salary range: $90k – $120k • Equity Range: 0.1% – 0.5%