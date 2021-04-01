Brand Designer (m/f/d)

Job Details

ABOUT DANCE

Dance is an ebike subscription service for urban individuals seeking a healthier and cleaner way to get around the city. We offer our members a premium ebike enhanced by a smooth digital experience including on-demand repair service and theft protection at all times. Our ambition is to spark a movement towards more livable and sustainable cities - and our full-service approach will enable communities to do so.

We believe it takes diversity of background, culture, perspective, and thought to inspire movement, and together move us all towards the Livable City. As an equal opportunity employer, we commit to building an inclusive workplace and warmly welcome people from all different backgrounds, including age, citizenship, ethnic & racial origins, gender identities, individuals with disabilities, marital status, religions & ideologies, and sexual orientations to apply.





ABOUT THE ROLE

The marketing team at Dance is here to translate our purpose and mission into engaging and aesthetic communication that connects and resonates with people in a unique way. We are motivated by the goal to build and nurture a truly relevant and sustainable brand globally. We see ourselves as choice architects in the mobility industry by creating and facilitating a strong community of members that is ready to change cities, rider by rider.

As our Brand Designer, you:

Use your design knowledge to tell captivating brand stories to expand Dance’s narrative effectively through a range of mediums and channels.

Follow projects from start to finish, working collaboratively across teams on ideation, creation and implementation. With this creative responsibility you will ensure solutions are realised and delivered to the highest quality of creative standards.

Present your ideas to your team with conviction and clear communication practices, bringing them on the journey with you.

Maintain our design standards, systems and guidelines in every project you touch, creating coherent messaging across channels.

Are an active member of the Dance marketing team. You share your knowledge with your colleagues, offer constructive critique at design reviews and contribute to the culture within the wider company.

ABOUT YOU

To be successful in this role, you:

Have at least 4+ years of professional experience (either in-house or agency) within the disciplines of visual design, brand identity and digital design.

Have a well presented portfolio showcasing the range and depth of your previous design work. A high-level of design craft and rationale is present.

Are fluent in English (written and spoken), and preferably a good understanding of German.

Are proactive and believe in the value of teamwork.

Have a natural ability to lead and facilitate discussions, and can build others confidence in your ideas and push to make change happen.

Are curious, explorative and open to trying new ways of working and learning.





Did we just describe you? Let us know by sending over a CV (and portfolio), with an outline of what motivates you most about becoming part of Dance. Even if you don't meet all the requirements, we would still encourage you to apply!