Fivetran is a Forbes Cloud 100 company and on Business Insider's Top 100! We are looking for bright and empathetic individuals to come help shape the future of data backed decision making. Fivetran is on a mission to be an integral part of the Modern Data Stack, and our latest 100MM funding round is helping us do just that!

The Role

We are hiring a Product Design lead, who has deep knowledge and practical experience in B2B, SaaS, or Enterprise UX design. You will help shape the future of the Fivetran data pipeline platform for businesses large and small. Our ideal candidate’s balance of enterprise design experience and knack for user centricity will enable them to hit the ground running, leading by example on product projects, and working cross-functionally.

Partly that means understanding the user journey, getting deep into the daily life of a data analyst, a data engineer, and their stakeholders; and the challenges they are collectively trying to solve from within Fivetran’s UI. Your success gives analysts that warm fuzzy feeling knowing that they never again have to submit a change request with their engineering team.

Fivetran has a positive, diverse, and supportive culture. We appreciate designers who are curious, humble, think deeply, speak clearly, and thrive on collaboration and feedback. If this sounds like a good fit for you, send us a nice hello with links to your work and experience.

This role can report to our Oakland or Denver office.

As a Senior Product Designer at Fivetran, you will:

Translate high-level requirements and use cases from product managers, into detailed process flows, wireframes, and product designs.

Drive end-to-end interaction design, gaining alignment on the design of dashboard features.

Build team alignment and clearly articulate problem statements based on research and well-crafted user personas.

Think in terms of systems, not just screens. Strive for pixel perfection with consideration for the holistic user experience.

Actively present design to a broad audience and communicate your work clearly and concisely.

Facilitate product design presentations for a broad audience, anticipate and address feedback, develop opinions, and gain alignment on product design efforts.

Evangelize design thinking throughout the organization.

What you'll need:

You should have experience working with complex systems, data storytelling, and complex data-oriented use cases

Portfolio of work showcasing that experience.

A passion for complex problems and tools. You understand the goals and processes of engineers, data scientists, and analysts.

You get excited about data. You can help our users ingest, explore, and transform their enterprise-scale data.

You are great at collaborating. You share work early and often, and seek constructive feedback from product stakeholders, and the product design team

Experience working closely with engineering to champion design at every step.

Nice to have (Not Required):

Experience working in big data, AI, or data analytics.

Experience building or working within design systems

A desire to have fun while building a great product!





Click here to learn more about Fivetran’s culture and what it’s like to be part of the team!