At Mentimeter we believe in the power of together and we are on a mission to revolutionize the way we conduct meetings, presentations, lectures, and workshops. We want to make sure every voice, independent of how loud, is heard. As VP Marketing you will be one of the key people in driving this change!

Mentimeter is already loved by 150 million people globally and because of this, we grow more than 100% per year - a growth that is almost completely organic. This will give you, as a marketing leader, a unique opportunity to build and nurture a well-established team whilst working with a product that still has so much growth potential.

You will lead an already high-performing team consisting of talented marketeers working with modern frameworks that focus on growth and scale. You will have the opportunity to work with colleagues that not only creates impactful campaigns but also has a direct effect on the hyper-growth of Mentimeter.

You will report to the CEO and have the responsibility of leading the department to reach its goals as well as ensuring team happiness and stability. We believe that a brilliant person with the right ambition can really leverage their time at Mentimeter. We are growing fast, and with us, so can you.

Role responsibilities

Responsible for the Marketing P&L and core KPIs

Responsible for Marketing budget (plan, execute, follow-up)

Analyze KPI deviations & take actions when needed

Supply CEO with analysis of business value generated as well as other ad hoc analysis

Internal thought leader of our product-first go to market strategy

Support the team by guiding the high-level tactics needed to execute the strategy

Continue to build on and adjust the strategic direction for the 1-3 year plan

Line Manager for senior leaders in the team

Not required:

You don't have to know Swedish (daily work is carried out in English)

Resources we have to support you:

Professional marketing and data gathering services (Customer.io, Intercom, Mixpanel, Google Analytics etc.)

Leaders within the department responsible for supporting the sub-teams in professional development as well as execution & planning of activities

A 15+ people high performing marketing team

Role requirements

Strong academic background

7-10+ years of relevant work experience

Experience from building & leading a larger team or a department

Experience of working with product-first go to market strategies (e.g viral loops theories etc)

Have been part of or reported to senior management (e.g. reporting to the CMO/CEO)

Previous budget responsibility (~100-200 MSEK budgets at least)

Proven success in delivering measurable business value in the teams you’ve been leading

Experience of the tactics, martech, and tracking enabling the set up of automated & scalable marketing (e.g. experience of leading teams working with marketing automation, CRO, SEO, inbound marketing, demand generation etc. These areas of marketing has been key to our success so a deep understanding is a must)

Very analytical and data/insights driven

Great communicator

Bonus points if you also have experience in paid and/or earned marketing

THIS POSITION WILL BE OPEN FOR APPLICATION UNTIL 9TH OF April 2021