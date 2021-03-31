Job Details

Atomi is an online teaching and learning platform that helps students, teachers and schools work better together. Our product has already reached hundreds of thousands of students, and we're growing quickly. As part of this growth, we're looking for a Product Designer to join our team and help take our product to the next level.

We're passionate about investing in great design because we know the impact it has on our company, our products and, most importantly, our customers. If you're all about building clear, consistent, efficient and beautiful interfaces, we should chat.

Our offices are open, and the team is a friendly and social bunch, but we are remote-friendly too. We offer flexible leave plans, plenty of snacks, drinks and more. We'll also provide you with any equipment that will make you more productive, comfortable or just happier in your job, whether in the office or at home!

The day-to-day:

Work side-by-side with talented engineers and product managers to design fantastic end-to-end product experiences.

Take features from inception to delivery and use data, feedback, and intuition to iterate quickly and carefully.

Be a tireless advocate for our customers by designing with equal amounts of empathy, art and science.

Contribute to our living style guide and design system to ensure product consistency, clarity and scalability.

Mentor junior team members, helping them learn and productively contribute to the design team.

Who we're looking for:

2-4 Years hands-on experience working in a UX/UI design role where you can demonstrate your contributions to a world-class product.

Experience in conducting user research, interviews and testing.

A strong understanding of responsive and mobile design.

Excellent communication skills to express ideas effectively, both verbally and visually within a team environment.

Strong knowledge of design tooling.

Bonus points: