Job Details

GeoPhy is a technology led business focused on providing actionable data, analytics and valuations to commercial real estate institutional lenders and investors in the financial sector. Our technology provides data and insight that helps drive acquisition due diligence, current book monitoring, and site selection review. GeoPhy’s multidisciplinary teams consist of data scientists, engineers, statisticians and economists, using data science and supervised machine learning to optimize the unprecedented volume and variety of data now available in the real estate sector.

As the Lead Product Designer on our Evra product line, you will play an important role in driving product success in close partnership with our users, business stakeholders and product management.

This role will enable you in identifying and executing on opportunities to better meet user needs, as well as to extend the product offering with new and innovative ideas.

In this role, you will work on the discovery and definition of user needs, the conception of product solutions, and responsible for delivering intuitive designs that enable the world’s largest CRE investors and lenders to make better informed decisions, faster.

As an early addition to our design community, this role is foundational in defining and expanding the design culture at GeoPhy. You will be responsible for leading the charge on UX standards of best research and design practices as well as demonstrating the value of design in accruing user and business value.

We are passionate about investing in our people and providing a clear growth path and opportunities that allows you to flex all your UX and design muscles.

What you’ll be responsible for

Own the user experience end to end for Evra, as the product’s lead designer. You will be responsible for undertaking holistic user journey analysis and improvement.

Undertake user research planning, documentation and synthesis to enable product discovery, in close collaboration with Product Management.

Execute rapid wireframing and prototyping to refine ideas into tangible product features that satisfy user needs.

Enable product delivery through development of design requirements and any necessary visual artifacts.

Drive the definition of our design culture, as one of Evra’s early design hires, and create/manage GeoPhy’s design system for use by multiple product functions.

What we’re looking for

You bring a minimum of 3 years working experience as a Product Designer or similar role with an impressive UX portfolio.

You demonstrate strong UX, interaction, and UI design skills, and use a range of tools, including wireframing and prototyping to communicate your vision.

You are passionate about using data to drive your decision-making and you have experience designing software products powered by data analytics and data science.

You combine an empathetic mindset with UX research practices to help unearth meaningful insights that drive product success.

You promote a positive design culture by setting up design critiques and feedback sessions both with internal teams and the users, at a regular cadence.

You are proficient in one or more of the following design tools: Figma, Sketch, Invision, Principle, Framer, Adobe suite.

Bonus points for

You are passionate about integrating your UX expertise with exploration of new technologies and business domains.

You have some knowledge of Commercial Real Estate domain and can hit the ground running!

What we’re offering

You will have the opportunity to accelerate our rapidly growing organization.

We’re a lean team, so your impact will be felt immediately.

Agile working environment with flexible working hours and location, career advancement, and competitive compensation package.

GeoPhy is a family and pet friendly company.

We arrange social activities to help our employees and families become familiar with each other and our culture.

Diverse, unique colleagues from every corner of the world.

If you’re convinced you are the right fit and you can’t wait to join our team, we look forward to hearing from you!

GeoPhy is an equal opportunity employer. We don’t tolerate discrimination against characteristics (including but not limited to; gender, age, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ethnicity, religion, disability, veteran status.) We want everyone working at GeoPhy to treat others with respect and professionalism.

Please note: Unfortunately, we are not able to sponsor visa’s in the US at this point in time.