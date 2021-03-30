Job Details

The Senior Copywriter is responsible for dazzling clients and internal staff with words and ideas. This position requires someone who thinks critically, acts quickly and writes freshly. Must be able to present concepts internally and in client meetings. Attitude is extremely important to achieving success. Meaning the copy should have lots of it, but the person should not. Unless it’s the right attitude. Copywriters partner with graphic designers and art directors to produce award-worthy work. Writing scripts for videos and commercials is a huge plus.

Reports to the Creative Director

Responsibility:

Works with design team and/or art director(s) to develop ad campaigns and concepts of outstanding quality for interactive/web, print, broadcast, direct mail, out-of- home and other forms of promotion for agency and clients.

Displays independent creative and strategic thinking as it relates to the final output of any and all projects.

Provide mentorship to junior writers when needed.

Shows ability to bring new ideas to help meet client needs to Creative Director and Account team.

Participate in client meetings, presents work, etc.

Assists and leads in the development of presentations, both internal and client, as well as presenting work when applicable.

Researches clients’ products/services/image to ensure ability to write accurate, on-target copy/concepts for assigned projects.

Develop and maintain text style templates for the agency and all clients, to assure consistent brand identity across all media.

Works with the Creative Director to ensure quality output in line with all internal and client expectations.

Manages workload with the help of Project Managers to ensure work is done on schedule and meets both internal and client deadlines

Assures that all copy is checked and proofread by [other participants in process – production manager/administrative assistant/copy editor] at the draft and final stages of each project, allowing a “fresh set of eyes” to examine the work.

Assists in New Business and Account projects; proposals, marketing plans, publicity, etc., as requested.



