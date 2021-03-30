All Jobs
Production Designer

Job Description: ● Assist with any creative jobs as requested by the Traffic Manager (emergency jobs, project edits, overflow work, etc.) ● Assist the Production Manager in obtaining quotes for collateral ● Assist the Production Manager in researching collateral for client resale ● Ensures file is compliant with brand guidelines, legal mandatories and copy decks ● Works with team to meet and exceed client expectations, communicating status updates to ensure maximum workflow efficiencies ● QA work to ensure designs and creative assets are rendered appropriately in product ● Reviews all work for errors/omissions with creative department supervisor prior to turning in work for creative/account executive/approval ● Ensures all artwork is proofread, both before submission to the client, and prior to use or publication. ● Ideally, obtains three competitive quotes on every outside buy from a range of quality vendors. ● Prepares production estimates based on briefings from account executives and account coordinators, and meetings with production artists. ● Issues purchase orders for all outside buys for client projects. ● Maintains cordial contact with all suppliers. ● All other duties as needed. Minimum qualifications for this position include the following: ● Working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite ● Ability to participate in multiple projects concurrently. ● Ability to work additional hours when necessary to meet project deadlines. ● Excellent verbal and written communication skills.~ Must be detail-oriented and able to produce under tight deadlines. ● Must be flexible, self-motivated and goal orientated



Frankel Media Group
