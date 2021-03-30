Product Designer - Mobile Apps

Job Details

Description

We’re looking for a quality-minded, passionate Product Designer to join our remote team and make a change in how people perceive dating, sexuality and relationships.

At Feeld we are creating a world where women can explore their desires without judgement and couples can design their relationships. We are building an inclusive, human-centred product and are looking for an energetic and skillful Product Designer to join our growing product team.

You will be owning the product design of our apps and pave the way to delivering the smooth and flawless experience our members deserve.

What you’ll do

Your mission is to take our product to the next level: provide a pleasant experience and help craft features which truly make a difference, in collaboration with passionate humans working to redefine relationship norms.

You will be ready to hit the ground running. Within the first few months, you will have built a good understanding of our product and customers, of our market and internal processes, and would understand and navigate the Feeld aesthetic. You will also:

Build a vision for how product design within the company should evolve based on the knowledge you’ve built of our customers

Grasp and take over our design system, evolving it as you see fit

Understand our frontend architecture in a way that allows you to experiment and prototype components in code, and collaborate closely with engineers to rebuild them solidly

Collaborate with the team to discover and deliver the right features for our customers.

About you

Strong experience as a product designer of a successful mobile product; both in new-to-market feature launches and optimising an existing product

Eye for detail and passion for shipping fantastic experiences

Experience with building and maintaining scalable design systems (Sketch and Abstract experience a bonus). You're comfortable with native iOS and Android semantics, and preparing layouts that adapt to different screen sizes and localisations.

Some knowledge of working with React Native, or being confident that you can pick it up quickly (for example, you have a solid grasp of modern HTML/CSS, the architecture of mobile applications, and you're not afraid of the terminal)

You like and know how to use data, and analyse decisions made

You care sincerely for delivering value to customers, and you can articulate the rationale behind your decisions

Excellent communication skills (in writing, verbally, and visually): we value autonomy, but also understand why alignment is important

Bonus points

Experience in working remotely and asynchronously

Good understanding of software development and experience working in cross-functional teams

Experience with motion graphics and typography

Experience with consumer based products

Experience with mobile accessibility and inclusive design

Experience working with research departments, and gathering user feedback from users (be it through interviews, prototypes, user testing, or customer support)

Interest in human sexuality and alternative relationship models

About us

Feeld is an independent, experimental and fully remote organisation reshaping the dialogue on dating and sexuality. The company was founded in 2014 and has evolved since to become the open, distributed structure it is now. We have a naturally agile and fluid culture. The whole team is fully remote, which means you work where and when helps you perform at your best. We regard autonomy highly and treat our organisation as a product – we iterate, improve and test things internally to see what works best for everyone. Some things we provide are:

flexible working hours

unlimited holidays

fully remote

company retreats

equity options

expense account

training budget

computer and home office equipment

transparency - open data, open salaries, open equity

on demand therapy sessions and mental health support via Spill

To find out more about Feeld, download our app on iOS or Android.