Senior/Principal Product Designer

Job Details









Cohere Health Company Overview

Cohere Health is illuminating healthcare for patients, their doctors, and all those who are important in a patient’s healthcare experience, both in and out of the doctors office. Founded in August, 2019, we are obsessed with eliminating wasteful friction patients and doctors experience in areas that have nothing to do with health and treatment, particularly for diagnoses that require expensive procedures or medications. To that end, we build software that is expressly designed to ensure the appropriate plan of care is understood and expeditiously approved, so that patients and doctors can focus on health, rather than payment or administrative hassles. We are looking for an exceptional Senior or Principal level designer to create delightful, end-to-end experiences that bring the best of consumer design to healthcare. This is a fast-paced, cross-functional role that sits at the center of product, engineering, marketing, and operations. Ultimately, your work will directly impact the experience and care that patients receive when they need help the most.

Job Summary

As a Senior or Principal designer, you will work at multiple levels - from strategic to tactical - from helping to define our brand, to rapidly sketching and testing prototypes, to working with engineering to tweak features as they are being built. You will have empathy and deeply understand our users - including patients, doctors, administrative staff, service team members - to create intuitive experiences that make it easy to get the job done. We are looking for a seasoned designer who thrives in ambiguity, has a strong human-centered design process, has the desire to learn and collaborate cross-functionally, and designs systematic solutions that are equally thoughtful, elegant, and delightful.

Note: This role is technically based in our Boston office, but we are open to remote.

What you will do:

Work across all stages of the design process (user research, ideation, concept development, validation, wireframing, prototyping, final visual design, and handoff to implementation);

Deeply understand users and their needs, including generative user research and exploration;

Collaborate on branding, look-and-feel, marketing, and overall product + service experience;

Create beautiful, emotionally compelling, pixel-perfect mockups of the end-to-end user experience;

Iterate on prototypes with users and conduct usability testing;

Craft systematic designs that connect the dots between user needs, data, business goals, and business strategy;

Specify detailed systems of user interfaces, including typography, layout, iconography, and motion design for software engineers to implement;

Participate in collaborative work sessions with all levels of company stakeholders such as product managers, product marketing, engineering and operations;

Advance the discipline of product design within the organization and with partners and clients.

Your background:

Passionate about improving the U.S. healthcare system and helping ensure every patient receives the best care possible;

Iterated and launched consumer and/or B2B2C experiences that have scaled to millions of users;

Owned product design end-to-end for multiple products;

Track record of delivering with cross-functional agile scrum teams;

You understand that the job is based in Boston and would require you to be in-person often, with 10% travel in the field;

8+ years of experience in software product design. Service design experience a plus;

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Design, HCI, Human Factors, or a related field OR equivalent experience.

When evaluating your experience and competencies we will be focusing on:

An outstanding portfolio, showcasing your strengths in visual design craft, interaction design logic, and the rationale behind your design decisions;

Mastery of modern design and prototyping tools such as Figma, Sketch, AdobeCC, InVision, Framer, Principle, Origami, Invision Studio, etc;

Eloquent English verbal/written communication and presentation skills, with the ability to successfully articulate design concepts to your team and senior stakeholders;

Strong ability to think technically and collaborate seamlessly with Technologists as it pertains to understanding the benefits, possibilities, and constraints of common coding languages and platforms;

Effective time management skills to balance project schedule with fast-paced deadlines;

Strong conceptual thinking that balances user needs, business goals, and feasibility;

Bonus points if you …have experience designing for healthcare or working with agile methods and with design thinking or Design Sprints. Additional bonus points if you come with experience in user testing and user insight frameworks.

Equal Opportunity Statement:

Cohere Health is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are committed to fostering an environment of mutual respect where equal employment opportunities are available to all. To us, it’s personal.