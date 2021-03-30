Job Details

About Spin

Spin is a fast-growing micromobility company committed to a world with clean air, liveable cities, safe streets, and widespread access to convenient, affordable transportation. If you’re searching for a top-tier career where you can make a difference and dynamically collaborate within a creative, lively environment—Spin welcomes you!

We’re passionate about transportation and technology. The work we accomplish fulfills a sense of meaning and purpose, which goes beyond the traditional dimensions of a workplace. Our products and initiatives directly influence people’s lives, which is proven by our customers' feedback.

Founded in 2017, and now a subsidiary of Ford Motor Company, we have worked together with cities, campuses, community groups, and businesses to expand internationally. Even as we expand, we maintain the close feeling of a small business, with “fireside chats” chats led by our company’s founders, weekly OKR pop-up videos, music-infused presentations at our All Hands meetings, and more. During this time of working remotely, our creativity and shared goals have kept us united and bonded within our virtual community.

We are a diverse team of artists, engineers, designers, urban planners, policymakers, marketers, and operators. We believe in inclusivity and build powerful alliances to fulfill our goals and move our mission forward. Above all, we at Spin are connected by our values and #BeOrange spirit, which represents unity, purpose, passion, and creativity.

About the Role

As our Senior Motion Designer, you will bring designs to life with beautiful industry-leading interactive design and animation. You will produce content for all of our digital products ranging from consumer , marketing campaigns that tell the story of Spin through brand design in both the digital and physical worlds.

Responsibilities

Create proofs of concept that enhance digital experiences and help tell stories.

Create brand campaigns, digital experiences, social media content, activations, and more.

Work cross-functionally with product and marketing teams to deliver a cohesive message that is premium, polished, and best in class.

Work with designers, product managers, and copywriters to create stories through motion.

Work with designers to expand upon the brand system through motion.

Keep up with design and motion trends to keep Spin at the forefront of design.

Qualifications

5+ years of experience in Motion Design

An excellent understanding of how to apply our brand aesthetics to motion and interaction design, as well as a desire to push the boundaries of how our brand is interpreted.

Portfolio of shipped work that shows motion as part of UI and UX experience

You are an expert in After Effects and have knowledge about Premiere Pro

3D skills in Cinema 4D or the like are a bonus

Have a passion for telling stories through motion, including storyboarding, editing footage, and motion graphics/animation

Comfortable working alone and in collaborative cross-discipline teams

Have an eye for detailed design and can understand a variety of aesthetics

Benefits & Perks

Opportunity to join a fast-growing startup and help shape and establish the company’s industry leadership

Competitive health benefits

Unlimited PTO for salaried roles

Pre-tax commuter benefits

Monthly cell phone bill stipend

Wellness perk for salaried roles

Spin is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment in an unlawful matter. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all individuals. Spin treats all employees and job applicants on the basis of merit, qualifications, and competence without regard to any qualified individuals' sex, race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, gender (including pregnancy, breastfeeding, or related medical condition), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, physical or mental disability, medical condition, genetic characteristic or information, marital status, military and veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by state or federal law. Spin also considers qualified applicants with criminal histories, consistent with applicable local, state, and federal law.

Spin is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities in its job application procedures. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at job_accommodations@spin.pm.