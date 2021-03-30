Job Details

About Spin

Spin is a fast-growing micromobility company committed to a world with clean air, liveable cities, safe streets, and widespread access to convenient, affordable transportation. If you’re searching for a top-tier career where you can make a difference and dynamically collaborate within a creative, lively environment—Spin welcomes you!

We’re passionate about transportation and technology. The work we accomplish fulfills a sense of meaning and purpose, which goes beyond the traditional dimensions of a workplace. Our products and initiatives directly influence people’s lives, which is proven by our customers' feedback.

Founded in 2017, and now a subsidiary of Ford Motor Company, we have worked together with cities, campuses, community groups, and businesses to expand internationally. Even as we expand, we maintain the close feeling of a small business, with “fireside chats” chats led by our company’s founders, weekly OKR pop-up videos, music-infused presentations at our All Hands meetings, and more. During this time of working remotely, our creativity and shared goals have kept us united and bonded within our virtual community.

We are a diverse team of artists, engineers, designers, urban planners, policymakers, marketers, and operators. We believe in inclusivity and build powerful alliances to fulfill our goals and move our mission forward. Above all, we at Spin are connected by our values and #BeOrange spirit, which represents unity, purpose, passion, and creativity.

About the Role

As an Interaction / Motion Designer, you will design beautiful industry-leading content. You will produce content for interaction design, marketing campaigns that tell the story of Spin through brand design in both the digital and physical worlds.

Responsibilities

Produce work that demonstrates a proven knowledge of typography and composition, with a high level of creativity and innovation.

Create brand campaigns, digital experiences, social media content, activations, and more.

Work cross-functionally with product and marketing teams to deliver a cohesive message that is premium, polished, and best in class.

Qualifications

Minimum 8 years of relevant experience in brand design and development.

An excellent understanding of how to apply our brand aesthetics to motion and interaction design, as well as a desire to push the boundaries of how our brand is interpreted.

A positive attitude and a lack of ego are a must. Spin supports team collaboration, idea sharing, and mentorship. We work hard to do good work together.

A multidisciplinary designer at heart. Your design work will set an extremely high bar and act as an example that all designers want to follow.

A highly detailed individual with the ability to balance multiple priorities while maintaining clear communication with the rest of the design team.

A quick learner, a self-starter, able to work autonomously, and you're willing (and able) to handle the pressures of an increasing level of responsibility.

Strong written and verbal communication skills. You can effectively articulate, evangelize, and support your ideas.

Proficiency in Adobe After Effects, Cinema 4D, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Creative Suite.

Benefits & Perks

Opportunity to join a fast-growing startup and help shape and establish the company’s industry leadership

Competitive health benefits

Unlimited PTO for salaried roles

Pre-tax commuter benefits

Monthly cell phone bill stipend

Wellness perk for salaried roles

