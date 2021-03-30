Senior Product Designer - UX/UI

Job Details

About Spin

Spin is a fast-growing micromobility company committed to a world with clean air, liveable cities, safe streets, and widespread access to convenient, affordable transportation. If you’re searching for a top-tier career where you can make a difference and dynamically collaborate within a creative, lively environment—Spin welcomes you!

We’re passionate about transportation and technology. The work we accomplish fulfills a sense of meaning and purpose, which goes beyond the traditional dimensions of a workplace. Our products and initiatives directly influence people’s lives, which is proven by our customers' feedback.

Founded in 2017, and now a subsidiary of Ford Motor Company, we have worked together with cities, campuses, community groups, and businesses to expand internationally. Even as we expand, we maintain the close feeling of a small business, with “fireside chats” chats led by our company’s founders, weekly OKR pop-up videos, music-infused presentations at our All Hands meetings, and more. During this time of working remotely, our creativity and shared goals have kept us united and bonded within our virtual community.

We are a diverse team of artists, engineers, designers, urban planners, policymakers, marketers, and operators. We believe in inclusivity and build powerful alliances to fulfill our goals and move our mission forward. Above all, we at Spin are connected by our values and #BeOrange spirit, which represents unity, purpose, passion, and creativity.

About the Role

We are looking for an outstanding Senior UI/UX Product Designer who is passionate about user experience design. The designer will be responsible for researching, designing, and prototyping new user experiences based on product requirements. The role will work alongside designers, product managers, engineers, and cross-functional teams to ensure a successful product for both our business and our customers.

Responsibilities

Improve and iterate on existing design solutions.

Create rational, articulable, elegant solutions to complex problems.

Think holistically about the user journey and product ecosystem.

Contribute to OKRs, product strategy, vision, and roadmap by working closely with PM and Engineering partners from concept and discovery through to delivery and beyond.

Collaborate with up-stream and down-stream product teams to ensure a consistent user journey.

Be data-driven and have an interest in measuring and improving the experience.

Qualifications

5+ years of experience designing and shipping mobile applications.

Ability to prototype designs (in code or using a prototyping tool).

Ability to think at a high level about product strategy.

Excellent communication. You’ll be expected to be able to clearly communicate design decisions.

Proficiency in Figma, Sketch, Adobe CC, or other design tools.

Affinity for interaction design and a keen eye for subtle details.

Experience in the UX process inclusive of research, visual design and prototyping.

Use a systems approach to design.

Love of iterative development.

Knowledge of current trends in design and technology.

Deep passion for our product and the impact that it has in the world.

A portfolio of relevant design work is required for consideration. It should illustrate your involvement and how you contributed to solving specific problems.

Benefits & Perks

Opportunity to join a fast-growing startup and help shape and establish the company’s industry leadership

Competitive health benefits

Unlimited PTO for salaried roles

Pre-tax commuter benefits

Monthly cell phone bill stipend

Wellness perk for salaried roles

Spin is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment in an unlawful matter. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all individuals. Spin treats all employees and job applicants on the basis of merit, qualifications, and competence without regard to any qualified individuals' sex, race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, gender (including pregnancy, breastfeeding, or related medical condition), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, physical or mental disability, medical condition, genetic characteristic or information, marital status, military and veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by state or federal law. Spin also considers qualified applicants with criminal histories, consistent with applicable local, state, and federal law.

Spin is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities in its job application procedures. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us at job_accommodations@spin.pm.