Product Exp. Designer

Job Details

We’re an international brand & digital product experience agency. We want someone that’s going to roll-up their sleeves and help our great team bring a creative spark and beautiful designs to our diverse set of clients and projects.

Responsibilities

Support the successful design of large and small scale projects.

Take a responsible role in the design production of projects, defining the starting point of smaller projects and ensuring a project’s effective evolution.

Help build our perception as design experts to help retain existing clients and to win new business.

Suggest ideas to improve our output, working methods and cultural activities.





About You

You make great digital products. The tools are simply an extension of your ability to create useful, usable and delightful products for real people.

You can quickly produce a variety of concepts and prototypes; you know when to utilize pixel-perfection and when to apply sketches that get the concept across.

You’re scrappy and resourceful by nature.

You have an eye for the details.

You are a brilliant communicator.

You are a team player.

You support an open, transparent, safe, and inclusive work environment where diversity is encouraged and valued.

Above all, you’re great to be around.





Requirements

3-5 years of industry experience.

Have had experience with Design Systems.

Portfolio demonstrating beautiful visual designs for digital products

Benefits