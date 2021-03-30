Job Details
Product Exp. Designer
We’re an international brand & digital product experience agency. We want someone that’s going to roll-up their sleeves and help our great team bring a creative spark and beautiful designs to our diverse set of clients and projects.
Responsibilities
- Support the successful design of large and small scale projects.
- Take a responsible role in the design production of projects, defining the starting point of smaller projects and ensuring a project’s effective evolution.
- Help build our perception as design experts to help retain existing clients and to win new business.
- Suggest ideas to improve our output, working methods and cultural activities.
About You
- You make great digital products. The tools are simply an extension of your ability to create useful, usable and delightful products for real people.
- You can quickly produce a variety of concepts and prototypes; you know when to utilize pixel-perfection and when to apply sketches that get the concept across.
- You’re scrappy and resourceful by nature.
- You have an eye for the details.
- You are a brilliant communicator.
- You are a team player.
- You support an open, transparent, safe, and inclusive work environment where diversity is encouraged and valued.
- Above all, you’re great to be around.
Requirements
- 3-5 years of industry experience.
- Have had experience with Design Systems.
- Portfolio demonstrating beautiful visual designs for digital products
Benefits
- Competitive salary
- Work From Anywhere
- Opportunity to travel to international offices (New York, London, Sofia) and party hard at our annual Global Gatherings!
- Paid time off (over 20 days) & benefits
- Training & development
- Free Oculus Quest 2
- Plenty of team outings.