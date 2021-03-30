All Jobs
Product Exp. Designer

We’re an international brand & digital product experience agency. We want someone that’s going to roll-up their sleeves and help our great team bring a creative spark and beautiful designs to our diverse set of clients and projects.

Responsibilities

  • Support the successful design of large and small scale projects.
  • Take a responsible role in the design production of projects, defining the starting point of smaller projects and ensuring a project’s effective evolution.
  • Help build our perception as design experts to help retain existing clients and to win new business.
  • Suggest ideas to improve our output, working methods and cultural activities.


About You

  • You make great digital products. The tools are simply an extension of your ability to create useful, usable and delightful products for real people.
  • You can quickly produce a variety of concepts and prototypes; you know when to utilize pixel-perfection and when to apply sketches that get the concept across.
  • You’re scrappy and resourceful by nature.
  • You have an eye for the details.
  • You are a brilliant communicator.
  • You are a team player.
  • You support an open, transparent, safe, and inclusive work environment where diversity is encouraged and valued.
  • Above all, you’re great to be around.


Requirements

  • 3-5 years of industry experience.
  • Have had experience with Design Systems.
  • Portfolio demonstrating beautiful visual designs for digital products

Benefits

  • Competitive salary
  • Work From Anywhere
  • Opportunity to travel to international offices (New York, London, Sofia) and party hard at our annual Global Gatherings!
  • Paid time off (over 20 days) & benefits
  • Training & development
  • Free Oculus Quest 2
  • Plenty of team outings.
Athlon
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Toronto
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Mar 30, 2021
