Digital Designer

Job Details

Description

We are a young, growing FinTech based out of Los Angeles and New York City. Our fundraising platform enables companies to raise capital directly online at scale. Issuance clients have raised over $100 million, including some of the most notable issuers to raise capital under Reg A+ of Title IV of the JOBS Act — which allows companies to fundraise online from both accredited and non-accredited investors. Our primary focus is helping companies access capital.

What we're looking for

We are seeking a high-energy, driven professional to design digital assets for all Issuance clients. The ideal candidate has a solid understanding of digital design across a multitude of channels including social, display, web, and email. This person will be asked to demonstrate thought-leadership, creative thinking, and the ability to work in a highly cross-functional environment.

This is an incredible opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the future of Issuance.

Responsibilities

Design, produce, and manage digital assets to help drive engagement for all Issuance Clients. This includes development of HTML email templates, animated banner ads, infographics, website elements, social media elements, and more.

Requirements