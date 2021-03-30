Product Designer (Design Systems)

Job Details

As a Designer for Next Insurance, you will ideate, explore, debate, and design the way buying small business insurance should happen. Here at Next, one of our core values is dare to simplify and our design team lives and breathes simplicity in our work. We constantly look for ways to further simplify and push the boundaries.

As part of the Next Insurance Product and Design team, your creativity, leadership, passion, and perseverance will combine with your craft to help you imagine and create top-tier work that delights and connects with our many customer personas.

We are a small team of people looking to revolutionize how small businesses buy insurance. We passionately believe that the complex process of buying insurance has reached a tipping point, and we are unusually determined to build a more efficient experience. Our team values hands-on collaboration, diving in feet first, moving fast, and approaching all obstacles with a smile and a can-do attitude. We have an amazing team of diverse, motivated, and talented people who love working together.





Responsibilities:

Defining the Design System roadmap that will have the most impact to empower Product Designers at Next.

Facilitate and evolve the look and feel of Next’s Product Design language, its components and design patterns, from concepts to implementation.

Align best practices across the different ecosystems where Next products live in: web, app, partner touchpoints, and internal user interfaces.

Work closely with our Brand Designers to build a consistent Brand and Product experience across the whole customer journey.

Ensure that our components are implemented with the highest level of quality.

Overseeing the work being done to provide the best design guidelines and resources that best explain how to use the system and tools available.

Help shape the design culture at Next that will ultimately define every interaction customers have with our products and services.





Requirements:

4+ years as a designer, with an emphasis on design systems and visual design.

A strong online portfolio demonstrating your experience with creating and implementing design systems.

Prior experience with B2C tech products or consumer facing digital platform.

Extensive knowledge of design-related tools like Figma, Sketch, Adobe CC, Invision, etc.

Experience writing simple and clear design documentation for multiple audiences (designers, developers, product owners and other stakeholders) is a plus.

Experience in a highly regulated industry such as HealthTech, Healthcare, Fintech, Financial Services, or Insurance is a plus.



