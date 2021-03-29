Lead Designer (Product and Marketing)

Job Details

Are you a sharp, creative designer who loves lunch as much as typography and technology? Are you motivated by designing things that drive top line results?

MealPal is looking for a talented Lead Designer to join our fast-paced, growing team. The Lead Designer will support all areas of design – from digital marketing to product design. This is an amazing opportunity for a motivated designer who’s hands-on and also able to build and grow a team.





Responsibilities:

▪️ Product Design: We build and launch new products frequently! You'll be responsible for building elegant and intuitive user experiences

▪️ Brand Design: You'll work on a wide range of deliverables, including marketing and promotional collateral, digital and web assets, social media creative, swag, and more

▪️ Email Design: You'll create clean and direct emails that help explain the value of MealPal

▪️ Design Leadership: Be the voice of design, brand and user experience within the organization





Requirements:

▪️ 3-6 years of relevant design experience

▪️ A solid portfolio including examples of work that drove results, typography, color, imagery, and graphics

▪️ Fluency in Adobe CC + Sketch

▪️ The ability to collaborate and communicate effectively across the organization

▪️ Strong bias for action. This is a hands-on role for someone who wants to have ownership and leadership responsibility





Compensation:

▪️ Competitive base salary

▪️ Meaningful equity and the opportunity to build something

▪️ 401(k) with Employer Match

▪️ Health, Vision, & Dental benefits (healthcare is 100% covered by MealPal)

▪️ Paid vacation time

▪️ Opportunity to work with a smart, passionate team