Lead Designer (Product and Marketing)
Are you a sharp, creative designer who loves lunch as much as typography and technology? Are you motivated by designing things that drive top line results?
MealPal is looking for a talented Lead Designer to join our fast-paced, growing team. The Lead Designer will support all areas of design – from digital marketing to product design. This is an amazing opportunity for a motivated designer who’s hands-on and also able to build and grow a team.
Responsibilities:
▪️ Product Design: We build and launch new products frequently! You'll be responsible for building elegant and intuitive user experiences
▪️ Brand Design: You'll work on a wide range of deliverables, including marketing and promotional collateral, digital and web assets, social media creative, swag, and more
▪️ Email Design: You'll create clean and direct emails that help explain the value of MealPal
▪️ Design Leadership: Be the voice of design, brand and user experience within the organization
Requirements:
▪️ 3-6 years of relevant design experience
▪️ A solid portfolio including examples of work that drove results, typography, color, imagery, and graphics
▪️ Fluency in Adobe CC + Sketch
▪️ The ability to collaborate and communicate effectively across the organization
▪️ Strong bias for action. This is a hands-on role for someone who wants to have ownership and leadership responsibility
Compensation:
▪️ Competitive base salary
▪️ Meaningful equity and the opportunity to build something
▪️ 401(k) with Employer Match
▪️ Health, Vision, & Dental benefits (healthcare is 100% covered by MealPal)
▪️ Paid vacation time
▪️ Opportunity to work with a smart, passionate team