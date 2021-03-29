Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Pawp is on a mission to make the future of pet care more accessible and affordable. Pawp includes a 24/7 digital clinic for pets that allows members to have unlimited, appointment-free chats with licensed vets, and a financial safety net for emergency vet bills. Pawp provides the tools pet parents need to keep their pets healthy, happy, and free of economic strain. Pawp was founded by the same team who built, scaled and sold Paribus to Capital One and Clarity Money to Goldman Sachs.

About the Role

This role will be the first product or design hire at Pawp. We are looking for a top notch product designer with significant experience in build products from end-to-end, idea to launch. This is an opportunity help scale the product and design team from the ground up and work cross-functionally across the company on the product, brand, and overall Pawp experience; you will have a tremendous impact on the company and business in this role. You will work side-by-side with the Head of Product, CTO, and Head of Web on high-level strategic decision which will help shape the company roadmap. You will be constantly thinking of different ways we can make pet's lives better by giving pet parents tools and resources.

What You'll do

Lead design for different parts of our product from idea to mockups to prototypes to launch

Collaborate with the product and design team to build design systems and brand guidelines to help evolve the Pawp brand and vision

Work cross-functionally to bring our product, brand, and experience to life

Help shape our strategic roadmap with product thinking and advocating for pets and their parents

What You'll Need

Minimum 5 years of relevant work experience

Up-to-date with leading design stack, best practices, and trends

Demonstrated ability to design products from end-to-end with interface and experience in mind

Strong ability to speak to design decisions from past work and/or portfolio

Cross-discipline background or interest in visual/interaction design, UX/UI, branding & identity, and typography

Expertise in Product Design software (Figma or Sketch)

Nice to Haves

Experience leading large product, design, and engineering teams

Past work on B2C web and mobile apps; bonus for ones involving marketplaces, telehealth, messaging, or video chats

Motion Graphic Proficiency

Proficiency in HTML, CSS, JS, Swift

What you get

Responsibility in a fast-paced and collaborative environment

Build large scale distributed systems from the ground up

World-class talent and team

A chance to be a defining member of the team, with equity to match

100% medical, dental & vision insurance coverage

401k

Unlimited PTO

We are willing to sponsor candidates who are subject to different work statuses in the US.