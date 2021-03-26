Senior Visual Marketing Designer

Job Details

*Please note that this position is open to US and Canada only.

Coffee Meets Bagel

Coffee Meets Bagel's mission is to give everyone a chance at love. The app curates quality matches with fuller profiles that result in real conversations. Globally, CMB has generated millions of real dates and thousands of lasting relationships. Coffee Meets Bagel was named one of the Top 10 Dating apps by Time Magazine and the Best Dating App for Women by Refinery29. It has also been voted the #1 recommended dating app for singles looking for relationships.

Job description

It’s not often in the consumer world that you get to work on a product that impacts millions of people in a way that profoundly transforms their lives. You will have the opportunity to do just that at Coffee Meets Bagel and we need your help in telling our brand story to millions of daters globally.

We’re looking for a proven Senior Marketing Visual Designer to join our in-house creative team and lead visual concepting & execution for all of our marketing campaigns. You will drive impactful creative that delivers results across Brand, Acquisition, and Retention while keeping creative quality high and on brand.

Responsibilities

Work with Marketers, Brand Strategist, Copywriters to conceptualize + execute compelling designs across all marketing creative materials (performance marketing, social media content, email, in-app messaging). Ensure execution meets brand and business goals.

Collaborate with external creative partners (e.g., performance marketing agency and creative agency) with creative concepting and production to ensure success of marketing campaigns.

Leverage data to validate your creative instincts. Use data and insight about our community to inspire new creative concepts.

Nurture our brand architecture, particularly visual guide, and help translate its internal facing intent to external facing execution.

Qualifications

4+ years of marketing design experience in consumer services brand, with hands-on experience in areas such as digital advertising / performance marketing, social media, email or similar fields

2+ years of experience leading creative projects and teams

Experience working with copywriters as a team to tackle campaign concept development

Experience producing and iterating under tight timeline and multiple iteration cycle

Comprehensive knowledge of the design and creative advertising processes, including using data to inspire insights, inform intuition, and validate outcome

A passionate storyteller who believes that great stories change hearts and minds

Strong sense of ownership and accountability. Drive to evolve, collaborate, and be courageously candid.

Bonus:

Experience managing a creative team

Experience working with agencies

Experience targeting consumers in Asia, particularly Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, or Thailand



