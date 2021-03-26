Senior Product Designer

All Jobs
The Company: 

Databook tackles a core problem for enterprise sales and marketing teams: understanding their customers. Our enterprise customer intelligence platform is already transforming how sales teams at Fortune 500 companies and hyper-growth software companies go to market. We provide real-time insights and personalized recommendations that help our customers prioritize the right accounts and pitch the most relevant solutions to their customers. 


Backed by Threshold Ventures, we are rapidly expanding our team and looking for exceptional talent to help shape our product into a category-defining offering. By joining Databook, you’ll become a part of a friendly, entrepreneurial, and collaborative culture that is changing the way enterprise sales is done. 


Our offices are located in Palo Alto, just a short walk from the California Avenue Caltrain stop. Once COVID restrictions are eased, we will be operating a hybrid model, combining remote and in-person working.


The Role: 

As Databook’s first in-house designer, you’ll play a leading role in the next evolution of our product. You’ll find simple and elegant ways to embed Databook’s customer intelligence into our users’ daily workflow, and help them excel in their roles.


We will consider remote applicants for this role. Applicants can be based anywhere in the United States but should be available to travel up to once every c.6 weeks to the Bay Area, to work in person with other team members (once it is safe and practical to do so).


Responsibilities: 

  • Rapidly research, design, iterate and test product concepts that balance the needs of our users, customers and business.
  • Run projects end to end, from concept to wireframe to high-resolution mock to delivery
  • Partner closely with our Sales and Customer Success teams to understand what our customers need and want from Databook
  • Lead user interviews, to understand the needs of our users and the jobs they need to do


Requirements: 

  • You have 5+ years of experience of working as a UX or UI designer on digital products, including running your own projects
  • Your design process balances business outcomes, customer needs and user experience, and helps you focus on core product challenges, rather than decorative details
  • You can create clear, visually appealing UI, and have a strong portfolio to demonstrate this
  • You have a collaborative and empathetic approach
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills both with colleagues and customers
  • Strong planning and organizational abilities 
  • Good problem solving skills 


Education Requirements: 

  • You have a BA/BS in design, human-computer interaction or related field, or equivalent practical experience


Bonus points:

  • You have experience of working in a start-up or fast-paced environment, and a willingness to pitch in where and when needed!


Why you should choose us:

  • You will join an early-stage enterprise SaaS business with the opportunity to be part of explosive growth over the next few years
  • We are working with some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies and we are growing fast ourselves
  • Working with an extraordinary team of smart, creative, fun and highly motivated people


 Benefits:

  • Competitive salary with bonus and equity
  • Medical
  • Dental
  • Vision
  • 401k Retirement Plan 
  • Paid Time Off
  • Employee referral bonus program


Databook provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, pregnancy, military and veteran status, age, physical and mental disability, genetic characteristics, or any other considerations made unlawful by applicable state or local laws. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoﬀ, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Databook expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, pregnancy, military and veteran status, age, physical and mental disability, or genetic characteristics.


All qualiﬁed candidates will be considered.



