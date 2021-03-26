Job Details

As a Senior Visual Designer, you will be instrumental in driving Chainlink’s brand strategy, and visual experience across all channels. In collaboration with the Design team, you will have a major impact by owning aesthetics and executing the visual direction of Chainlink, one of the most exciting and rapidly growing blockchain projects in the industry.

You will report directly to the Head of Design and work closely with the Design and Marketing teams to define the look and feel of transformative blockchain technology.

Your Impact

Take ownership of all types of marketing collateral both in digital and print, such as featured images, social media banners, editorial illustrations, swags, posters, and more, that are shared daily with our engaging and growing community

Capture groundbreaking technical concepts and creatively translate them into relatable and clear visual pieces

Design engaging presentations that are viewed by thousands of experts and used by dozens of media outlets to depict the foundational aspects of Chainlink’s revolutionary vision

Reinforce Chainlink’s brand awareness by following the established guidelines throughout an output that reaches tens of thousands of people on a daily basis

Maintain and grow the design resources with high-quality assets and resources

Collaborate and proactively interact with team members and external stakeholders and assist them with any design need, while reinforcing the Chainlink visual brand that reaches tens of thousands of people on a daily basis

Requirements

3+ years of graphic design, digital illustration and print experience in developer tools and/or technology companies

Strong fundamental knowledge of formal design principles including color, typography, and layout

Clean and clear aesthetics optimized around modern design standards for developer tools and technology products

Ability to take technical/complex concepts and explain them artfully and simply using design as a resource

Experience taking initiative, working independently and actively to resolve issues, and taking ownership of projects

Experience working in a fast-paced, always changing environment

Proficiency in Adobe Suite, especially Adobe Illustrator, and Photoshop. Advanced knowledge of Keynote. Experience in motion design and videography is a big plus.

Passion for the blockchain space and its power to change the world for the better

About us

Smart contracts are on track to revolutionize how all agreements work, through an entirely new system of technologically enforced contract guarantees. Chainlink enables next-generation smart contracts that can be written about any/all events in the real world, the details of our approach can be found in our whitepaper. We are well recognized for providing highly secure and reliable blockchain connectivity to the world's largest enterprises such as Google, Oracle, SWIFT, and many more.﻿

This role is location agnostic anywhere in the world, but we ask that you overlap some working hours with Eastern Standard Time (EST).

We are a fully distributed team and have the tools and benefits to support you in your remote work environment.

Chainlink Labs is an Equal Opportunity Employer.