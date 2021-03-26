Product Designer
Industry Dive is hiring a Product Designer with strong visual design skills to join our product design team.
You will get the opportunity to create solutions for user needs across our editorial products, revenue products, and internal tools. You will work closely with product managers, engineers, and other designers to build and enhance products used by over 11 million business leaders across more than 23 industries.
Product designers at Industry Dive are insatiably curious and passionate about designing functional and beautiful products. They thrive in a collaborative, cross-functional workplace environment to solve complex problems. They are self-starters and team players, with a desire to ask tough questions and keep up with industry trends, technology, and tools. They are excited to shape the future of business journalism.
This role can be based in New York City, Washington, DC or remote (US-only). Industry Dive will not be able to sponsor applicants for work visas.
Responsibilities:
- Support all parts of the product design cycle, with an emphasis on ideation, wireframes, and prototypes, and high-fidelity visual designs
- Deliver clean, consistent, visually engaging designs that strengthen our UI and brand
- Design high-fidelity interactions, mockups, and prototypes for user testing and engineer implementation
- Present insights and concepts to stakeholders and communicate your processes and strategy for approaching complex problems
- Iterate on our design system component UI to better embody our brand and establish visual consistency
- Serve as a design point-of-contact for our engineers throughout the Scrum development process to ensure high visual quality and identify bugs and progressive enhancements
- Publish case studies sharing insights, best practices, and lessons learned on our department website
Requirements:
- Excellent portfolio that highlights your design process, attentional to detail, and past successes
- Strong understanding of design fundamentals — typography, layout, color, etc.
- Experience with Figma, Sketch, or similar design tools
- Understanding of usability best practices and how to apply them to interaction and visual design to make an accessible and consistent experience
- Ability to rapidly iterate at different levels of fidelity —sketches, wireframes, UI designs
- Strong written, presentation, and organizational skills and experience presenting ideas to stakeholders
- Bonus: Experience with HTML, CSS, and Javascript
- Bonus: Experience working in media