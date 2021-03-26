Job Details

Industry Dive is hiring a Product Designer with strong visual design skills to join our product design team.

You will get the opportunity to create solutions for user needs across our editorial products, revenue products, and internal tools. You will work closely with product managers, engineers, and other designers to build and enhance products used by over 11 million business leaders across more than 23 industries.

Product designers at Industry Dive are insatiably curious and passionate about designing functional and beautiful products. They thrive in a collaborative, cross-functional workplace environment to solve complex problems. They are self-starters and team players, with a desire to ask tough questions and keep up with industry trends, technology, and tools. They are excited to shape the future of business journalism.

This role can be based in New York City, Washington, DC or remote (US-only). Industry Dive will not be able to sponsor applicants for work visas.

Responsibilities:

Support all parts of the product design cycle, with an emphasis on ideation, wireframes, and prototypes, and high-fidelity visual designs

Deliver clean, consistent, visually engaging designs that strengthen our UI and brand

Design high-fidelity interactions, mockups, and prototypes for user testing and engineer implementation

Present insights and concepts to stakeholders and communicate your processes and strategy for approaching complex problems

Iterate on our design system component UI to better embody our brand and establish visual consistency

Serve as a design point-of-contact for our engineers throughout the Scrum development process to ensure high visual quality and identify bugs and progressive enhancements

Publish case studies sharing insights, best practices, and lessons learned on our department website

Requirements: