Product Designer

We’re on the lookout for an experienced product-oriented designer! Sound like your kind of thing? Join an excellent team of motivated design enthusiasts, and turn your day job into something you love. We’ll be happy to check out your portfolio and get back to you!





WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?

An experienced designer to become a part of our always curious, tight-knit team.

Someone who’s already been in the industry for a few years, full of ideas ready to be put into action.

Someone capable of starting a project with user flows & wireframes, visually perfecting its UI, and finishing it by prototyping and presenting to a client independently.

A designer with a user-centered product design approach.

Confident English on a high level - due to our primarily US-based clientele, our designers present and consult their work in English.

Fearless team player - working on a project often means being on a team with developers, product managers, and QA; open, honest communication and the ability to listen and learn is a must.

Someone with at least basic motion and interaction knowledge.

Nice to have but not crucial: coding, Illustration, or 3D design skills would be appreciated and definitely embraced, but we’re specifically looking for someone strong in UX & UI,

Listen to Adam Roller sharing his honest STRV’s Design Team experience!





WHAT ARE WE OFFERING?

We work on a high number of diverse projects, both short-term and long-term. From startup iOS & Android apps and complex web products to admins or eCommerce for reputable companies, each of our projects is different—giving you a chance to learn quickly and grow with industry professionals.

Friendly and relaxed work culture in our Prague and Brno offices.

Work with a super-motivated and highly experienced team of young professionals.

Guaranteed career growth potential.

Competitive compensation package (not just in terms of money).

Perks like gym, home office a few days per week, free English lessons, free entry to all STRV events, sports events, leisure activities, and parties.



