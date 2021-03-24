Lead Product Designer - Tools

Job Details

We’re redefining home and setting a new standard for modern living, one apartment at a time.

Landing believes that home should be the starting point for growth, learning and exploration. Our membership-based network of homes across the US give people the ability to live where they want, on the terms that make sense to them. We offer both fully-furnished and unfurnished apartments, flexible leases, a streamlined application process and custom, all-inclusive amenities that allow for living easy and moving freely.

Founded in 2019, Landing was created by some of the best minds in modern entrepreneurship, has been backed by some of the top venture capitalists in the U.S., and our team is committed to making it easier to live almost anywhere. We are currently operating in over 75 cities across the U.S and adding new cities every week. Landing is taking off!

About the Role:

We're looking for a Lead Product Designer to primarily work on internal and partner tools. The ideal candidate will have a strong portfolio showcasing data-focused platforms, dashboards, workflows, and previous experience designing systems with complex interactions.

About the Team:

You’ll join a team of talented individuals that are building a startup to improve the way people live and will be able to make all kinds of things happen without limits.

What You'll Do:

Work cross-functionally with Product and Engineering teams as well as internal stakeholders to represent the Design team, facilitate design discussions, and give feedback in planning and product channels.

Collaborate closely with Product and Engineering to define features and contribute to the overall direction of partner and internal tools usage.

Help drive product and company strategy through design thinking.

Lead research and design sprints to inform design decisions.

Own projects end-to-end from understanding users and working with engineering to build new features and products to reflecting on results to rapid iterations.

What You Need: