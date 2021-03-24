Job Details

We are looking for a talented designer to join our product team and help build the next-generation marketplace infrastructure for private credit and change financial services for the better.

Drive product design and create thoughtful user experiences from concept through prototype and delivery

Present designs, articulate vision and communicate feedback

Partner with engineering throughout the development process to support delivery

Support marketing, corporate and deal team decks, collateral and branding

Create and maintain a process to improve our design standards, including visual design, branding and establishing scalable design systems

Requirements:

Strong visual and user experience design skills with meticulous attention to detail

Mastery of design tools, including: Figma and Adobe Creative Suite. Keynote skills are a plus

Strong systems design thinking

Advanced understanding of typography, color theory, grids, and composition

Ability to set and meet deadlines; deliver under tight timeframes

Self-motivated team player able to work independently and adapt quickly in a small, fast-paced environment

Minimum 3-5 years of professional experience as a UX designer

Benefits:

Competitive Salary

Equity

Paid vacation days

Medical, dental and vision benefits

401(k)

Employer matching with charities

Cadence is committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Cadence is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, protected veteran status, disability, age, or other legally protected status.