Designer
We are looking for a talented designer to join our product team and help build the next-generation marketplace infrastructure for private credit and change financial services for the better.
- Drive product design and create thoughtful user experiences from concept through prototype and delivery
- Present designs, articulate vision and communicate feedback
- Partner with engineering throughout the development process to support delivery
- Support marketing, corporate and deal team decks, collateral and branding
- Create and maintain a process to improve our design standards, including visual design, branding and establishing scalable design systems
Requirements:
- Strong visual and user experience design skills with meticulous attention to detail
- Mastery of design tools, including: Figma and Adobe Creative Suite. Keynote skills are a plus
- Strong systems design thinking
- Advanced understanding of typography, color theory, grids, and composition
- Ability to set and meet deadlines; deliver under tight timeframes
- Self-motivated team player able to work independently and adapt quickly in a small, fast-paced environment
- Minimum 3-5 years of professional experience as a UX designer
Benefits:
- Competitive Salary
- Equity
- Paid vacation days
- Medical, dental and vision benefits
- 401(k)
- Employer matching with charities
Cadence is committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Cadence is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, protected veteran status, disability, age, or other legally protected status.