Job Details

Nutrisense is a platform focused on improving metabolic health. We enable our users to find the perfect diet for their unique bodies by tracking key metabolic markers in real-time. We leverage powerful hardware (CGM), software, and a team of expert dietitians to enable lasting behavior change. We provide the tools and support our users need to make smarter food and lifestyle decisions.





Join our growing design team as an all star visual designer. You'll play a critical role in bringing our brand to life through all formats from print, to web, mobile, and even physical soft goods. You must be a master of your craft, an expert visual storyteller, one who can invoke emotion through a diversity of mediums. If you obsess over the details and live at the bleeding edge of visual design, you'll be right at home.





You will report to our Design Director, and will eventually collaborate with future members of the team, spanning Product Design, and UI/UX Design.





Qualifications

* 3-4 years of experience

* Exceptional foundational design principles, clearly reflected in your previous work

* An affinity for consistency, color, typography, animation and a keen eye for subtle details

* Knowledge of current trends in design and technology

* Proficiency in the full Adobe Suite, with utmost fluency in Illustrator and Photoshop

* Experience in marketing graphic design and the ability to work heavily with marketing teams

* Graphic design skills and a portfolio showcasing web or mobile design work and beautiful comps that communicate large concepts

* A portfolio of relevant design work is required for consideration. It should illustrate your involvement and how you contributed to solving specific problems.





Responsibilities

* Improve existing design solutions while also continuing to evolve our brand language

* Heavy collaboration with Marketing and Brand teams to bring our branding and messaging to life for customer acquisition

* Create elegant solutions to complex problems, from marketing materials to mobile onboarding flows, website design, and everything else in between

* Use and understand the platform to identify new opportunities for delivering a better product for our customers





Nice to haves

* Passion and expertise in animation, motion graphics, and Adobe After Effects

* Experience with UI and product design

* Professional photography experience, or a history of leading photoshoots

* Experience in the UX process inclusive of research, visual design and prototyping