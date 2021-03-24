Lead Product Designer

Job Details

At Reaktor, we design and build tomorrow’s digital products. We are known for our flat hierarchy, have a 5-star Glassdoor rating, and we’re planning to educate 1% of European citizens about the elements of AI (amongst other things).

We’re looking for a multi-skilled product designer with deep understanding in visual design, user experience and branding, to join our team in delivering world-class digital products. We define and develop digital products for clients such as adidas, Liverpool F.C., Rovio Entertainment, HBO and Finnair.

You will be:

Working side-by-side with the most talented full-stack engineers in a small autonomous team, collaborating with our clients to define, design, and build their core digital products.

Executing thoughtful features and great interfaces.

Co-creating the vision, strategy, and priorities for a product together with the client and your team.

Making sense of our clients’ business challenges and their users’ behaviour, and turning your understanding into great designs.

Working with our design community to continue building an ambitious, inclusive, and collaborative design culture.

We hope you care deeply about creating high impact, high-value concepts and features, and are passionate about building the best product for the problem at hand.

What’s in it for you?

Imagine a working culture that values you for your strengths and weaknesses, and prioritizes your personal development. A space where you’ll have plenty of autonomy and responsibility, and along the way we’ll help you design a career path that you never thought possible.

You’ll be able to tap into a network of over 550 talented people working on business-critical areas for industry-leading brands, helping them to build extraordinary services and products. Opportunities to learn abound – there’s nothing we love more than a go getter. And while we work in tech, we don’t believe in senseless working hours.

Here’s what we care about:

You have a broad understanding of the kind of work it takes to build great digital products and fantastic customer experiences.

You’re a specialist in at least one area. It could be unpacking problems, executing pixel perfect interfaces, talking with users, or anything in between.

An attention to detail. You take pride in your design execution, deliverables and outputs. You may have created pixel perfect User Interfaces, helped craft design systems or brought design concepts to life.

You’ve seen a range of projects as a designer, with experience from several products from different industries and scales. This may have taken you 8+ years of real-world work experience, or maybe you’ve gotten a lot done in a shorter period.

You think that collaborating closely with everyone involved in building the product makes great products, and you believe that good and open communication is key to solving most challenges.

You’re excited about responsibility and being able to shape your career development path, while hopefully teaching your peers a thing or two. We hope you have a vision of what you’d like to achieve, and you feel passionate about being an active participant in the wider Reaktor community.

What is it like working at Reaktor Amsterdam?

This role is based in the Amsterdam office, where our 50-strong team is currently working from home (and until it’s safe to get back in the office, you’ll be donning your best WFH outfits too). From day one, our growth philosophy has been to hire any and all Reaktorians out there. This has served us well, with a welcoming community of humans from 20 nationalities who will connect with you beyond the day-to-day. Check out the Reaktor culture in our blog.

Sounds like you? We need to meet!

If reading this gave you butterflies, we hope you apply, no matter what your path here was. We hope you can join our community where we can shape our paths into new domains, together. Tell us about your past adventures in the world of design, and let us know what you’d love to do in the future. Keep it original rather than official.

If you’re not based in Amsterdam, no worries. What’s important is that you’d be willing to come join us. To make sure we’re a home for top talent like you, we offer a nice relocation package, as well as all the help and advice you need in moving over. We’re a diverse bunch, but for the record, we stick to English around the office and with our clients.