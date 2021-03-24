Art Director

Job Details

As part of the Agency Habitat team, our Art Directors concept, develop and execute brand launches, evolutions and campaigns across a variety of media channels. You’ll collaborate closely with copywriters, creative directors, designers, illustrators, photographers and the account team, amongst others.You’ll collaborate closely with copywriters, creative directors, designers, illustrators, photographers and the account team, amongst others. In addition to your artistic and technical skills, we’ll tap your strategic and interpersonal abilities to help develop campaign strategies, goals and timelines as needed. And, of course, you’ll work with our back-end interactive team, printers, production houses and other vendors to ensure everything comes to life as efficiently and beautifully as possible. Above all, you’ll foster awesome creative and push boundaries/max the envelope/take it to the limit one more time.

Key Responsibilities:

Create attractive, innovative and appropriate design solutions for a range of projects, including but not limited to, ads, logos, identity systems, social media, outdoor, direct mail, collateral, packaging, publications, trade shows, websites, display ads and other cool digital tactics

Work with account and interactive teams to define creative needs, manage client expectations, budgets and project parameters to ensure accurate execution

Ensure adherence to creative briefs, budgeted time and deadlines

Regularly brainstorm individually or as part of creative team to produce concepts

Select and monitor outside vendors and supervise all print production; take responsibility for art-related quality of project

Produce mock-ups, storyboards and presentations to convey ideas to the client

Help supervise and nurture junior designers and manage relationships with vendors (e.g., animators, photographers, illustrators)

Remain current on best practices, trends and technology developments in the print and digital media space and in client industries

Help create an inviting, stimulating and easily accessible creative environment

May be required to formally evaluate team members and provide appropriate input to HR processes

Perform other tasks as assigned



