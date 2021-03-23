Job Details

All digital designers at Maark share a passion for great design. We value the pillars of traditional graphic design—typography, composition, and visual systems—but take them further to be uniquely digital. We are designers who understand our clients' business problems and deliver an exceptional level of insight and relevance. We articulate the user's experience, research and learn new industries, tell visual stories, and speak to the final implementation of every experience. Digital Designers at Maark are well-rounded creatives that understand the context and impact of their work. We work as a multi-disciplinary team that values strategy, story, design, and technology in every project that we take on.





As a Lead Digital Designer at Maark, you will work as part of our growing creative team, working on world-class products and interfaces across multiple industries. Your work will contribute to the creation of intuitive, engaging experiences for our users. In-depth knowledge of design fundamentals, as well as a curious, disciplined mind, are the primary traits that will help you succeed at Maark.





Responsibilities

Help define the product vision with creative directors, project stakeholders, and other designers for new products, existing products, brands, and campaigns.

Lead one or more projects on a given account and mentor others on the team

Design web and native interfaces for branded, data-heavy, and complex applications

Create wireframes, final visual design, design specs, motion comps, and prototypes—anything needed to tell the story and convey the final product

Supports discovery through research, interviews, tests, and a genuine curiosity for the problem they are solving

Identify key design and interaction principals for a project

Writing, presenting, and defending briefs that share your vision for a project to internal stakeholders and clients





You may be a fit for this role if you...

have 8–15 years of digital design experience

are a strong individual contributor

have a BFA/BS degree in Design, HCI, or equivalent

leadership experience

excellent communication and storytelling skills. Confident in discussing design, your solutions, and your process

confident working both individually and in small teams

a strong foundation in typography, composition, visual systems, interaction design, visual design, and a design process

proven history of designing and shipping user experiences across native and web platforms

can describe the business strategy, story, design execution and technology requirements behind your work





Nice to have experience...

writing HTML and CSS

programming experience with Javascript and React





Full-Time Benefits Include:

Competitive salary

100% health and dental

401(k) with company match

Generous paid time off plan





About Maark

Maark is a strategic marketing and innovation agency for global companies - headquartered in Boston, MA. We help our clients define and articulate their vision, design new connected customer experiences, and develop applications at the intersection of where what's possible meets what's relevant.

At Maark, we don’t just accept difference - we celebrate it, we support it, and we respect it for the benefit of our employees, our products and our community. Maark is an equal opportunity employer. Employment at Maark is based solely on a person's merit and qualifications directly related to professional competence. Maark does not discriminate against any employee or applicant because of race, creed, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, national origin, disability, age, genetic information, veteran status, marital status, pregnancy, or any other basis protected by law.

We adhere to these principles in all aspects of employment, including recruitment, hiring, training, compensation, promotion, benefits, social and recreational programs, and discipline.



