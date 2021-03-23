Job Details

US Mobile is on a mission to revolutionize connectivity by helping to connect the next billion connected devices from smartphones to pet trackers and everything in between to wireless networks with a brand built around empathy.

Ranked 94th on Inc 5000's fastest-growing private companies in America for 2019 and America’s Best Startup Employers this year by Forbes

We're growing fast and we're looking for someone exceptional to join our design team. The projects we are working on are amazing, and we're looking for a talented Product Designer to meet the exciting technical challenges we face. If you're an intelligent and highly ambitious product designer with an entrepreneurial bug, this position just might be for you.

In this role, you’ll be the hero of our story — connecting dots across our brand and shaping, defining and owning a unified user experience journey across all interactions. Not only will you be responsible for the overall strategy and implementation of service design, but also you’ll optimize the entire experience, You’re truly at the center of it all. You have the opportunity to shape everything

Responsibilities

You will be a part of a team of talented individuals who are just as passionate about supporting one another as they are about US Mobile's Vision. We operate in a high accountability, high expectation environment where the goal is always to produce the best solution. Honesty and willingness to accept and respond to feedback are critical.

In this role, you will:

Define the interaction and interface for new products and features.

Work closely with product and engineering teams to know what is possible and how to have the most impact.

Present designs as necessary to stakeholders, design team, and management.

Our process is pretty fluid: you’ll develop prototypes, screenshots, wireframes -- whatever gets the job done.

Quickly and thoughtfully incorporate team feedback into designs.

Validate your designs through A/B testing (working with product management) and/or qualitative user research (either yourself or working with a UX researcher).

Maintain, update, and improve the existing design component library.

Background & Skills

A strong portfolio that demonstrates experience designing usable interfaces and interactions.

You have these skills: strong visual design, interaction design, UX design & research.

Able to autonomously and continually improve the quality of our products.

Experience with consumer web-based products.

Familiarity working with researchers and A/B testing to evaluate designs.

Working & Prototyping with tools such as Figma, Sketch, Framer, etc.

Extra credit

2D or/and 3D illustration skills

Mobile experience is strongly preferred.

Design for responsive / adaptive / progressive web apps.

Advanced prototyping skills.

Benefits

Competitive salary (plus stock options for all employees).

Flexible working hours based on your timezone.

Remote office stipend.

Company-owned laptop (plus any other materials you need to get the job done).

Annual company retreat.

Fully-covered medical, dental, and vision insurance from your first day. (US based employees).

401(k) + matching (US Based employees).

Commuter benefits (New York based employees).

And many more.







