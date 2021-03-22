Job Details

Lowe’s Innovation Labs is what’s next for home improvement retail. With a focus on emerging technologies – ranging from 3D visualization to mixed reality to robotics to things we can’t talk about right now – our team accelerates the experiences that customers expect today and develops the capabilities that power tomorrow.

Our Ecosystem team, headquartered in Mooresville, NC, is responsible for developing relationships with startups, universities, global technology companies and more – all to deliver breakthrough concepts that fuel our innovation portfolio, to build a world-class innovation brand and to generate a competitive advantage for Lowe’s through ‘ground-level’ market insights.

We’re looking for an entrepreneurially-minded Creative Producer to anchor our internal and external marketing communications efforts.

The Creative Producer is a mix of creative director, copywriter and project manager. The person in this role leads activation of Lowe’s Innovation Labs’ holistic content strategy, including: execution and oversight of Lowe’s Innovation Labs’ social media, Web and video channels; end-to-end management of the team’s external speaking, event participation, and exhibition engagements; and detailed data analysis and reporting. The Creative Producer partners with the internal team, Lowe's communications and marketing teams, as well as vendors and contractors to ensure campaign and tactics are aligned.

The Creative Producer reports to our Head of Brand Strategy and Operations.

Key Responsibilities:

Supports Lowe’s Innovation Labs’ Head of Brand Strategy and Operations by helping operationalize a multi-channel marketing program that strengthens our credibility and presence within the communities and conversations that are shaping the future of home improvement

Develops creative marketing activation and content ideas aligned with objectives, audiences and intent

Crafts and delivers marketing tactics on time and on budget across a variety of channels including website, social media, media relations, conferences and events, and more

Leads production of all marketing and communications tactics, including serving as lead copywriter and driving all visual content creation

Manages relationships with vendors and contractors to develop high-impact visual and written content

Coordinates across both the broader Lowe’s Innovation Labs team and peers within the Lowe’s communications and marketing functions, ensuring alignment when developing campaigns and tactics

Assists in the development and advancement of Lowe’s Innovation Labs’ external and internal marketing strategy

Understands emerging technology trends, consumer motivations, media trends and competitive trends and makes informed recommendations to the Lowe’s Innovation Labs’ leadership around how to deliver against our objectives and key results

Creates processes and work product from start to finish, requiring minimal input to bring a marketing tactic to market or content strategy to fruition

Manages marketing tracker: conference appearances, content deployment, other projects in flight

Analyzes, summarizes and applies data to communicate performance to senior leadership, identifying new communications opportunities and optimizing existing efforts; ensures results are in line with corporate expectations





Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent work experience in a related field)

3 years of relevant business, communications, and/or marketing experience





Preferred Qualifications:

Experience developing impactful digital, video and/or interactive content

Experience writing for a variety of channels and audiences

Experience managing events and coordinating build-outs

Strong aesthetic judgment and taste

Strong attention to detail