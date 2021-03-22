Senior Web UI Engineer

Job Details

About the role

As a Web UI engineer, you'll build out best-in-class user interfaces that are highly engaging and communicate the story of our products. You will wield the latest frameworks and tools in JavaScript, CSS and web component architecture to deliver pixel-perfect, robust and scalable solutions that can be leveraged across our portfolio by the Product team.

You'll architect your work with rendering performance and accessibility in mind and be responsible for developing our design system that can be leveraged by other engineers with a mobile-first approach.

We're looking for someone with...

A zeal for the web as a storytelling medium, demonstrable through a portfolio of high-profile and/or high-traffic websites with rich content and interaction layers that stand out.

4+ years of relevant web full-stack development for marketing and/or agency websites at a innovative, product-driven company

Experience developing design systems built on reusable web components and architect reliable, performant and scalable solutions

Ability to optimize for user experience and page performance across commonly used browsers

Advanced knowledge of modern HTML and CSS with the ability to develop using frameworks like ReactJS and Vue

A deep passion for UI development and ability to ingest specs from Product, Design & UX and make sound interpretations to elevate the experience to the next level with little oversight

Alongside your application please include

🌐 An online portfolio of example web projects you've built

▶️ A 1-2 minute video of your favorite project you've worked on for any company, client or personal endeavors

▶️ A 1-2 video of why you think you'd flourish at Demand.io