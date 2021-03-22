Lead Product Designer

Job Details

Aalto is building The Homeowner Marketplace, a place where people come together to buy and sell their homes. Aalto combines the best of modern technology with incredible human real estate advice, creating a trusted, flexible, and transparent experience.

Simply put, we’re on a mission to help people realize their vision of home, and we’re actively hiring people with a passion for technology, consumer marketplaces, and modern homeownership.

We may be a small team, but we’re building something amazing - backed by some of the best investors in the world. We’d love the chance to tell you how Aalto might be the perfect place for your next career move.

Who you are:

• Deeply curious

• Obsessed with creating great experiences that begin with listening to customers

• You sweat the small stuff, caring about every interaction

• Have a portfolio of shipped work that you were directly responsible for designing

• Experience designing mobile applications

• Interested in and worked at early-stage consumer companies

• Deeply familiar and opinionated about Jobs to be Done

• Secretly have always wanted to be an Imagineer

• 5+ years of Product Design experience





What you’ll do:

• Partner with Engineering and Product teams to ship meaningful product with a fast cadence

• Work across the product development spectrum: strategy, ideation, concept work, pixel-level details, prototyping, and front-end development and implementation

• Sit in and sometimes lead customer and non-customer conversations

• Advocate for new design-driven approaches and tools

• Dabble in occasional print and ad design when the Community team needs help

• Think deeply about the emotional state of the user at every step of our product journey

• Say “no” a lot so that we can say yes to the right things

• Interact with the founders, advisors, and (incredibly enthusiastic) end-users on a weekly basis, asking exceptional questions of each

• Learn more about real estate than anyone you know

• Have a ton of fun re-envisioning residential real estate from the ground up





During and after COVID

We are currently all working remote and expect to continue with our remote-first culture past the pandemic.





Benefits

We have a comprehensive healthcare and benefit plan, flexible time off, flexible spending account, and parental leave among other benefits, and seek to be competitive when hiring.