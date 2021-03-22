UX Designer

Job Details

Dermacare LLC (DBA BlueChew) is on a mission to build a highly scalable and intelligent telemedicine services platform. Join our team and report to the CTO as a full-time, in-house Software Engineer of a rapidly growing company. Founded by passionate entrepreneurs in 2014 who maintain full ownership and continue to lead the company alongside an experienced management team, the Company provides unique telemedicine services designed for patients seeking help for Erectile Dysfunction (ED).

This Chicago-based technology company has built two digital platforms: (1) an online portal that connects patients with providers for the treatment of ED, and (2) a technology company that creates the software for providers and registered nurses to communicate and treat patients on the platform. The company has also developed proprietary pharmacy software that will be scaled across the network of pharmacies actively supporting the BlueChew patient services. The greater team consists of over 150 employees and contractors who are dedicated to providing safe and effective treatments to patients throughout the majority of the United States.

Position Summary

This UX Web Designer creates easy, accessible, and seamless experiences for our customers on digital healthcare, pharmacy and retail platforms. Achieving this goal requires collaboration with engineers and product managers throughout the design process — from strategy to pixel-perfect design. At each stage, you will advocate for our customers and ensure that the final product meets user needs.

This position will work closely with the User Experience (UX) Design leadership, peer and senior designers, internal stakeholders, and end-users to define requirements, design solutions, validate designs and implement the final product. Utilizes systems thinking, UX conceptualizing and wire-framing capabilities, Information architecture, and feature scoping skills.





Responsibilities

This person will be responsible for designing user interfaces and visuals for native and responsive web platforms

Work alongside engineers and product managers to ensure that we’re solving the right problem, the right way

This person will deliver high quality, polished user interface designs, assets and specs

Conduct design reviews and confidently communicate decision-making rationale to team members and stakeholders at all levels of the organization

Coordinate and partner with engineering to handoff designs, provide specifications and QA support through to launch

Groom features and plan sprints with team members within an agile process

Works with the Product Development division to ensure the technical feasibility of designs and guides the interface through the development process.





Required Qualifications

2+ years as a UI, interaction, product or digital designer with a focus on user centered design

Strong portfolio demonstrating creative problem solving with excellent attention to detail, mastery of typography, color, iconography and spacing

Preferred Qualifications

Demonstrable experience designing for both web (desktop, mobile) and native (iOS, Android) platforms

Ability to take a strategic design approach factoring in user research, user test findings and technical capabilities to inform the user interface solution

2+ years of experience developing web pages in corporate or freelance environment

Experience with iOS and/or Material native UI guidelines and patterns

Excellent interpersonal and verbal/written communication skills

Lean/iterative mindset; be open to adapting in order to meet customer and business needs process

Working knowledge of at least two of the prototyping tools: Adobe XD, Invision, Principle, Marvel,Proto.io and Framer.

Working knowledge of CSS and HTML.

Education

Bachelor’s Degree Graphic Design, Art, Web Design or related field required



